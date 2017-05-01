Wake-Up Call

Metlife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ Race Center: East Rutherford Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
Monster Energy Supercross
East Rutherford - 250SX East
Full Results
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
| HusqvarnaFC250
|2
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
| YamahaYZ250F
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
| KTM250SXF
|4
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
| KawasakiKX250F
|5
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
| HondaCRF250R
|6
| Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
| SuzukiRMZ250
|7
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
| YamahaYZ250F
|8
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
| KawasakiKX250F
|9
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
| HondaCRF 250
|10
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
| YamahaYZ250F
|11
| Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
| KawasakiKX 250F
|12
| Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
| HondaCRF 250
|13
| Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
| YamahaYZ250F
|14
| Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
| HondaCRF 250
|15
| Paul Coates
|United Kingdom
| YamahaYZ250F
|16
| Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
| YamahaYZ250F
|17
| Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
| YamahaYZ250F
|18
| Joshua Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
| YamahaYZ250F
|19
| Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
| YamahaYZ250F
|20
| Keith Tucker
|Fuquay Varina, NC
| YamahaYZ250F
|21
| Lane Staley
| KawasakiKX 250F
|22
| John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
| SuzukiRm-z250
East Rutherford - 450SX
Full Results
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|3
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
| HusqvarnaFC450
|4
| Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
|6
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
| HondaCRF 450
|7
| Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
| KawasakiKX 450F
|8
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
| KawasakiKX 450F
|9
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|10
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| HusqvarnaFC450
|11
| Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|12
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
| YamahaYZ450F
|13
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|14
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
| YamahaYZ450F
|15
| Nick Schmidt
|Maryville, WA
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|16
| Cade Clason
|Arcadia, OH
| HondaCRF 450
|17
| AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
| KawasakiKX 450F
|18
| Dakota Tedder
|Surfside, CA
| KawasakiKX 450F
|19
| Angelo Pellegrini
|Bagnolo Mella, BS
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|20
| Ronnie Stewart
|Easton, PA
| SuzukiRM-Z450
|21
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
| HondaCRF 450
|22
| Bryce Stewart
|Huntington Beach, CA
| HondaCRF 450
250SX East Standings - 2017
Full Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|160
|2
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|159
|3
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|159
|4
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|146
|5
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|126
|6
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|97
|7
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|84
|8
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|80
|9
| Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|77
|10
| Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|74
|11
| Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|63
|12
| Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|60
|13
| Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|55
|14
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|15
| Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|46
|16
| Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|46
|17
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|38
|18
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|19
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|20
| Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|32
450SX Standings - 2017
Full Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|341
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|332
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|292
|4
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|248
|5
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|212
|6
| Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|208
|7
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|206
|8
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|169
|9
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|167
|10
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|167
|11
| Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|155
|12
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|135
|13
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|118
|14
| Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|106
|15
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|94
|16
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|82
|17
| Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|78
|18
| Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|75
|19
| Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|20
| Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
British Motocross Championship
Round 3 – Canada Heights – Swanley, England
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Gert Krestinov
|2nd
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|5th
|Graeme Irwin
|6th
|James Harrison
|7th
|Jake Shipton
|8th
|Jamie Law
|9th
|Stuart Edmonds
|10th
|Mitchell Lewis
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Harri Kullas
|2nd
|Ben Watson
|3rd
|Josiah Natzke
|4th
|Martin Barr
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|6th
|Michael Eccles
|7th
|Josh Gilbert
|8th
|Lewis Tombs
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|10th
|Josh Spinks
Other 2017 Championship Standings
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|234
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|220
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|192
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|182
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|176
|6th
|Clement Desalle
|172
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|131
|8th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|124
|9th
|Arnaud Tonus
|120
|10th
|Max Nagl
|116
|11th
|Shaun Simpson
|105
|12th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|101
|13th
|Kevin Strijbos
|90
|14th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|86
|15th
|Max Anstie
|69
|16th
|Tanel Leok
|54
|17th
|Jose Butron
|49
|18th
|Rui Goncalves
|45
|19th
|Jordi Tixier
|36
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|31
MX2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|242
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|223
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|197
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|188
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|173
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|159
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|133
|8th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|123
|9th
|Jorge Prado
|121
|10th
|Michele Cervellin
|109
|11th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|99
|12th
|Samuele Bernardini
|98
|13th
|Darien Sanayei
|90
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|89
|15th
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|16th
|Adam Sterry
|72
|17th
|Ben Watson
|58
|18th
|Ivo Monticelli
|49
|19th
|Alvin Ostlund
|45
|20th
|Iker Larranago Olano
|43
EMX 250
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Miro Sihvonen
|90
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|70
|3rd
|Simone Furlotti
|63
|4th
|Nick Kouwenberg
|63
|5th
|Karlis Sabulis
|54
|6th
|Ken Bengtson
|43
|7th
|Ruben Fernandez
|40
|8th
|Nichlas Bjerregaard
|34
|9th
|Alberto Forato
|32
|10th
|Mel Pocock
|31
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|145
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|114
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|100
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|75
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|57
|6th
|Jordan Ashburn
|56
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|54
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|53
|9th
|Josh strang
|46
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|38
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|140
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|101
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|92
|4th
|Jesse Groemm
|92
|5th
|Layne Michael
|92
|6th
|Austin Lee
|68
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|67
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|63
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|48
|10th
|Samuel Evans
|41
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|126
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|91
|4th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|86
|5th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|65
|7th
|Joshua Adkins
|58
|8th
|Devan Welch
|45
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|10th
|Nate Smith
|29
WXC Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|100
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|83
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|90
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|66
|5th
|Shelby Rolen
|57
|6th
|Brooke Cosner
|50
|7th
|Kendall LaFollette
|48
|8th
|Rachel Archer
|30
|9th
|Allie Spurgeon
|26
|10th
|Felicia Robichaud
|25
GNCC - ATV
XC1
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|150
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|106
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|103
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|86
|5th
|Landon Wolfe
|73
|6th
|Chris Borich
|73
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|48
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|45
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|39
|10th
|Joshua Merritt
|38
XC2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|133
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|123
|3rd
|Matthew Lindle
|111
|4th
|Greg Covert
|99
|5th
|Austin Abney
|72
|6th
|Levi Coen
|64
|7th
|Brandon Icard
|64
|8th
|Sam Hough
|58
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|54
|10th
|Cameron Bruce
|52
Amsoil Arenacross
250AX Race to the Championship
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|163
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|158
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|155
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|123
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|113
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|99
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|92
|8th
|Ben Lamay
|78
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|40
|10th
|Josh Osby
|37
AX Lites West Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|114
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|114
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|99
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|54
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|49
|6th
|Parker Fleming
|36
|7th
|Austin Walton
|34
|8th
|Connor Pearson
|32
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|32
|10th
|Kinser Endicott
|26
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 450 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|143
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|120
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|118
|4th
|Todd Waters
|108
|5th
|Luke Styke
|107
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|97
|7th
|Luke Clout
|95
|8th
|Kyle Peters
|93
|9th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|85
|10th
|Brett Metcalfe
|83
MX2 250 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|129
|2nd
|Mitchell Evans
|126
|3rd
|Egan Mastin
|117
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|114
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|102
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|98
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|97
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|92
|9th
|Richie Evans
|91
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|88
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region