Wake-Up Call

by:

Monster Energy Supercross

East Rutherford - 250SX East

- East Rutherford, NJ

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SXF
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX250F
5Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF250R
6Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX SuzukiRMZ250
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX250F
9Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA HondaCRF 250
10Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
11Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN KawasakiKX 250F
12Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
13Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
14Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
15Paul Coates United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
16Henry Miller Rochester, MN YamahaYZ250F
17Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA YamahaYZ250F
18Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL YamahaYZ250F
19Jerry Robin Hamel, MN YamahaYZ250F
20Keith Tucker Fuquay Varina, NC YamahaYZ250F
21Lane Staley KawasakiKX 250F
22John Short Pilot Point, TX SuzukiRm-z250
East Rutherford - 450SX

- East Rutherford, NJ

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
4Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
6Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
7Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
8Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
11Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
12Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
13Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
14Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
15Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
16Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
17AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT KawasakiKX 450F
18Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
19Angelo Pellegrini Bagnolo Mella, BS SuzukiRM-Z450
20Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA SuzukiRM-Z450
21Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
22Bryce Stewart Huntington Beach, CA HondaCRF 450
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC160
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA159
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA159
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL146
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France126
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA97
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ84
8Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela80
9Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX77
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI74
11Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN63
12Alex Martin Millville, MN60
13Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN55
14Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
15Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA46
16Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden46
17Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA38
18Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
19R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
20Dakota Alix Jay, VT32
450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN341
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO332
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France292
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM248
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA212
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA208
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA206
8Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom169
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia167
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI167
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA155
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA135
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC118
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID106
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL94
16Justin Barcia Monroe, NY82
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO78
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK75
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
20Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
British Motocross Championship

Round 3 – Canada Heights – Swanley, England

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Gert Krestinov
2nd Elliott Banks-Browne
3rd Steven Lenoir
4th Brad Anderson
5th Graeme Irwin
6th James Harrison
7th Jake Shipton
8th Jamie Law
9th Stuart Edmonds
10th Mitchell Lewis

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Harri Kullas
2nd Ben Watson
3rd Josiah Natzke
4th Martin Barr
5th Mel Pocock
6th Michael Eccles
7th Josh Gilbert
8th Lewis Tombs
9th Todd Kellett
10th Josh Spinks

Other 2017 Championship Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP 

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 234
2nd Antonio Cairoli 220
3rd Gautier Paulin 192
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 182
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 176
6th Clement Desalle 172
7th Romain Febvre 131
8th Jeffrey Herlings 124
9th Arnaud Tonus 120
10th Max Nagl 116
11th Shaun Simpson 105
12th Glenn Coldenhoff 101
13th Kevin Strijbos 90
14th Arminas Jasikonis 86
15th Max Anstie 69
16th Tanel Leok 54
17th Jose Butron 49
18th Rui Goncalves 45
19th Jordi Tixier 36
20th Valentin Guillod 31

MX2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 242
2nd Jeremy Seewer 223
3rd Julien Lieber 197
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 188
5th Benoit Paturel 173
6th Brent Van doninck 159
7th Thomas Covington 133
8th Vsevolod Brylyakov 123
9th Jorge Prado 121
10th Michele Cervellin 109
11th Calvin Vlaanderen 99
12th Samuele Bernardini 98
13th Darien Sanayei 90
14th Brian Bogers 89
15th Hunter Lawrence 88
16th Adam Sterry 72
17th Ben Watson 58
18th Ivo Monticelli 49
19th Alvin Ostlund 45
20th Iker Larranago Olano 43

EMX 250 

Standing Rider Points
1st Miro Sihvonen 90
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 70
3rd Simone Furlotti 63
4th Nick Kouwenberg 63
5th Karlis Sabulis 54
6th Ken Bengtson 43
7th Ruben Fernandez 40
8th Nichlas Bjerregaard 34
9th Alberto Forato 32
10th Mel Pocock 31

2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 145
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 114
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 100
4th Ricky Russell 75
5th Trevor Bollinger 57
6th Jordan Ashburn 56
7th Russell Bobbitt 54
8th Grant Baylor 53
9th Josh strang 46
10th Christopher Bach 38

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 140
2nd Craig Delong 101
3rd Michael Witkowski 92
4th Jesse Groemm 92
5th Layne Michael 92
6th Austin Lee 68
7th Zack Hayes 67
8th Benjamin Kelley 63
9th Trevor Barrett 48
10th Samuel Evans 41

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 145
2nd Jason Thomas 126
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 91
4th Hunter Neuwirth 86
5th Paul Whibley 67
6th Jaryn Williams 65
7th Joshua Adkins 58
8th Devan Welch 45
9th Dustin Gibson 43
10th Nate Smith 29

WXC Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Tayla Jones 100
2nd Becca Sheets 83
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 90
4th Rachel Gutish 66
5th Shelby Rolen 57
6th Brooke Cosner 50
7th Kendall LaFollette 48
8th Rachel Archer 30
9th Allie Spurgeon 26
10th Felicia Robichaud 25

GNCC - ATV

XC1 

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 150
2nd Brycen Neal 106
3rd Adam McGill 103
4th Jarrod McClure 86
5th Landon Wolfe 73
6th Chris Borich 73
7th Martin Christofferson 48
8th Johnny Gallagher 45
9th Westley Wolfe 39
10th Joshua Merritt 38

XC2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 133
2nd Hunter Hart 123
3rd Matthew Lindle 111
4th Greg Covert 99
5th Austin Abney 72
6th Levi Coen 64
7th Brandon Icard 64
8th Sam Hough 58
9th Kenny Shick 54
10th Cameron Bruce 52

Amsoil Arenacross

250AX Race to the Championship 

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 163
2nd Chris Blose 158
3rd Jace Owen 155
4th Daniel Herrlein 123
5th Gared Steinke 113
6th Travis Sewell 99
7th Cody VanBuskirk 92
8th Ben Lamay 78
9th Matt Goerke 40
10th Josh Osby 37

AX Lites West Region 

Standing Rider Points
1st Ryan Breece 114
2nd Hunter Sayles 114
3rd Jared Lesher 99
4th Hunter Hilton 54
5th Jeramy Taylor 49
6th Parker Fleming 36
7th Austin Walton 34
8th Connor Pearson 32
9th Robbie Wageman 32
10th Kinser Endicott 26

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 450 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 143
2nd Kirk Gibbs 120
3rd Kade Mosig 118
4th Todd Waters 108
5th Luke Styke 107
6th Nathan Crawford 97
7th Luke Clout 95
8th Kyle Peters 93
9th Aleksandr Tonkov 85
10th Brett Metcalfe 83

MX2 250 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Wilson Todd 129
2nd Mitchell Evans 126
3rd Egan Mastin 117
4th Jackson Richardson 114
5th Hamish Harwood 102
6th Kyle Webster 98
7th Jayden Rykers 97
8th Dylan Wills 92
9th Richie Evans 91
10th Aaron Tanti 88

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region