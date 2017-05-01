Cole Seely Reinjured at East Rutherford

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely reinjured his adductor in the main event on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to the team. Seely, who missed the previous two rounds due to the injury, reinjured his groin when he cased a rhythm section and the impact ripped his feet off the pegs.

After starting outside the top 10, Seely had worked up to sixth before the injury occurred. He only completed 17 of 24 laps and finished 21st in his first race back. He will visit his doctor this week to evaluate the injury. His status for the season finale this Saturday in Las Vegas is unknown.

“I’m frustrated with the way I rode tonight even before the injury, and now to be in the same situation is a huge bummer,” Seely said in a team statement. “I got a terrible start and although I didn’t feel like I was riding well, I had worked my way up to sixth. I felt like I needed to find something on the track to go faster so I tried to go three out at the end of a rhythm section and didn’t make it. I cased it, which ripped my feet off the pegs and hurt my leg again so I couldn’t hold onto the bike. That's basically how I injured it the first time in St. Louis. Luckily, it didn’t pop again because that would mean it tore again so hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Team manager Dan Betley added: “I’m bummed for Cole. We’re really hoping that his injury didn’t get worse and tear more, which would be a huge bummer. We’ll just have to take it day by day and see how he feels before he gets back on the bike. The track was really tough but I think Cole was riding well considering his bad start.”