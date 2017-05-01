3 on 3: Questions from East Rutherford

1.) What to make of Tomac on Saturday?

Jason Thomas: I still don't really know. He rode really poorly all day (compared to what we are accustomed to seeing). He just seemed like he was off. His qualifying session wasn't on par with his typical speed and then his heat race was a complete mess. He made more mistakes in that single qualifier than in two months prior. Then, in the main event, I fully believed he was on his way to an easy win and then disaster struck. Even then, I still thought he would jump up and set off like a madman after the leaders. And that was maybe the weirdest part. He got up and didn't seem like he was in too much of a hurry, struggled to get his bike restarted, and then couldn't find the pace. He made mistake after mistake trying to move forward and then jumped completely off the track while trailing his teammate Josh Grant. I don't know if it was a mental struggle, a physical battle against a brutal track, or just a weird off day at the worst time. There is no easy answer to this one.

Jason Weigandt: That was so strange, and I can't just chalk it up to pressure or choking. Eli was in a pressure spot last weekend when he entered turn one in 20th, and then proceeded to log one of the all-time great rides. Doesn’t that prove he can be clutch? After he crashed in East Rutherford, he was basically as far back as he was in Salt Lake City, and that didn't phase him seven days earlier. Why would it now?

So I'm thinking something else was up. When he crashed, he got up so slowly! He didn't really rush it. Then he had a ton of mistakes trying to come back through. Makes me think he was having an off-day in general, or something broke on his bike, or he wasn't feeling good all weekend. He was never the Salt Lake City Eli Tomac in East Rutherford, but I don't believe it was only because of pressure, because the pressure last week was just as immense and he was fine.

I think something else was off, but we'll probably never know what it was.

Steve Matthes: When confronted with something like this the obvious answer is the best one. He just wasn't comfortable with the track and his bike as he has been in the past month. East Rutherford was somewhat like Seattle where he rode amazing but on the other hand, it wasn't sandy at all like Seattle. You couldn't explode the berms like in Seattle and to a lesser extent, Oakland. It was tighter than those tracks as well and he just wasn't feeling it. Nothing to do with pressure of the red plate like some people said. I think last week showed that he's not affected by that and he's won multiple titles in the sport. He just didn’t like the track/his bike as much—it's that simple.

Like JT said, his qualifying wasn't great, he crashed hard enough to bend bars in that session, and yeah, that's it. He had a few near death experiences after picking his bike up that made everything worse. In talking to the riders in the press conference afterwards (and let me again say that I think having press conferences is great for our sport except why aren’t the athletes that are the ONLY story forced to speak afterwards. Both Dungey and Tomac have skipped out when they were THE stories from the race. If we're going to be professional, let's actually be professional and talk to the media after the bad races, you know?). They said that you could only go so fast on a track like this and trying harder made things worse.