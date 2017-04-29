Race Day Feed: East Rutherford

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for Round 16 of Monster Energy Supercross from East Rutherford, New Jersey. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs, and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today. (Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the main event. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.) Morning Report Due to heavy rain in the area last night, we are under a revised schedule for Round 16 of Monster Energy Supercross from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Riders will no longer have a free practice this morning (remember, we’re on a day race schedule), and will go straight into timed qualifying beginning with 250SX B at noon EST. There will still be two timed sessions, and the track actually looks like it held up pretty well considering the circumstances—they were watering parts of the track this morning.

As we noted yesterday, this is very uncommon times in the 450SX series. Since 1997, the average margin of victory at seasons end has been 39.6 points. Nine times the series champion won by a margin of more than 50 points. Only four times—2003, 2006, 2009, and 2011—has the championship been decided by 10 points or less. And while the outcome of the 2017 championship is still to be determined, it’s likely it will be decided next week in Las Vegas, as just three points separate the red-hot Eli Tomac and two-time defending champion Ryan Dungey. What’s been the difference for Tomac? He opened up a bit to our Jason Weigandt yesterday. It’s worth reading. His ride in Salt Lake City last weekend will forever live in supercross lore, but he still has two rounds of the championship to contest if he’s to wrap up his first career 450SX title. Tomac has won nine of the last 12 rounds, and finished runner-up at two others. If Dungey is to win this, he’ll need to beat Tomac straight up, something that hasn’t come easy in the last 12 rounds.

450SX Standings - 2017

Dungey, who joined Jeremy McGrath and Chad Reed last weekend as the only riders with 100 podiums in the premier class, still controls his own destiny, as two wins (or a combination of other results) will seal a third straight championship. The track tonight does seem to favor Tomac; if you want a full track preview, check out Jason Thomas’ Staging Area column. The 250SX East Region returns this weekend, and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has a chance to capture both the East and West Region titles this year as Joey Savatgy hopes to match his teammate on the West, Justin Hill, and clinch his first career 250 championship. Savatgy holds a six-point lead over the surging Jordon Smith, and 12 points over former red plate holder Zach Osborne. Qualifying begins at 12:00 p.m., which you can watch live here. Fox Broadcast Network will carry coverage of Round 16 beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST.

250SX East Standings - 2017