Marvin Musquin Extends KTM Deal Through 2019

The big brass from Austria often attend the New Jersey round of Monster Energy Supercross, and today they did it to make some news. This morning the Red Bull KTM team announced an extension of Marvin Musquin's 450 deal through the 2019 racing season, adding two more years to contract.

“It’s a real pleasure to extend my contract with KTM. We’ve been through a lot together in the past nine years but we have also had great successes. I’m really excited to continue working on reaching my goals with their support," said Musquin in a KTM press release.

“I am extremely happy that we could re-sign Marvin for another two years as he has become a real friend and strong part of our KTM family," said KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer. "We are together now since 2010 and it has been an outstanding relation. Together we reached World Championship titles, AMA titles and this year we could celebrate our first 450 Supercross win. I am really proud to say that Marvin is a true KTM family member for another two years."