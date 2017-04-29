Instapics: East Rutherford

Round 16 of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout day.
Revised schedule for today due to rain last night. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #EastRutherfordSX #DropTheGate
Are you at #EastRutherfordSX? Stop by the Racer X booth—located in the Party in the Pits—to pick up a free copy of Racer X Illustrated.
Track walk and rider's meeting are now complete here in East Rutherford on a slightly delayed schedule. Don't forget, the "night" show starts at 4:30EDT, 1:30PDT LIVE on Fox. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #DropTheGate #NJSX #EastRutherfordSX ?@kardyphoto
Swipe through to see a few snaps from around the track walk and pits. Notice that @jamielittletv is here, and not just as a spectator! She'll be helping with the broadcast just for old times sake. #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #DropTheGate #EastRutherfordSX #NJSX ?@kardyphoto
@_smitty44 will be looking for win number 3 on the season today in East Rutherford. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #EastRutherfordSX #DropTheGate (Photo - @kardyphoto)
Qualifying is underway inside MetLife Stadium, tap the link in our bio to watch the action LIVE! #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #EastRutherfordSX #SXonFOX #DropTheGate @adamcianciarulo (Photo - @kardyphoto)
Zach Osborne currently holds the top 250 qualifying time. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #EastRutherfordSX #DropTheGate @zacho_16 (Photo - @kardyphoto)
Marvin Musquin currently sits on top of the 450 qualifying times. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX #EastRutherfordSX #DropTheGate @marvinmusquin25 (Photo - @kardyphoto)
Gotta love this Ryan Dungey fan at #EastRutherfordSX. ? @dan_carl5on | #supercross #sxonfox #newyork
Last call! Stop by our booth—located in the Party in the Pits—to pick up a free $25 Rocky Mountain gift card with your paid subscription.
