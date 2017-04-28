Watch GNCC on NBCSN This Saturday

Don't miss the GNCC Bike Highlight show on NBCSN Saturday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. EST from the Moose Racing Wild Boar, Round 2 of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis.

If you miss a show, full replays will be archived on RacerTV.com throughout the season.

Saturday, April 29

Bike Highlight Show

Television: 5:00 pm EST; NBCSN

Re-Air: Wednesday, May 3



Bike Highlight Show

Television: 4:30 pm EST; NBCSN