While we still have two rounds left in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, most teams have already begun preparations for the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. We hit up Glen Helen and spotted Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger and Colt Nichols, along with soon-to-be TLD/Red Bull KTM rookie Sean Cantrell, GEICO Honda's Jimmy Decotis, Zach Bell and more.