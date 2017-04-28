How to Watch: East Rutherford

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 29 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from MetLife Stadium beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

Fox Broadcast Network will carry coverage of Round 16 beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 16 | East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife stadium
Saturday, April 29

Coverage - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Broadcast Network - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

amsoil grand national cross country championship

TV Schedule

Round 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL

Saturday, April 29
Bike Highlight Show - 5:00 pm EST; NBCSN

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 13 | Denver, CO
Sunday, April 30

Coverage - 1:30 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO319
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN316
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France270
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM228
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA211
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA146
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC140
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA134
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France104
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2017 Numbers

Race Center

Racer X Fantasy Supercross

Other Info

MetLife Stadium
1 MetLife Stadium Dr
East Rutherford, NJ

Main Event - 4:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 10:00 a.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Tickets start as low as $20!
*Additional fees may apply

Tickets available at the MetLife Stadium Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 10:00am until 4:00pm for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans can purchase a $15 Pit Pass or bring an empty Monster Energy can for free entry into the Pit Party. Must also have an event ticket to gain access.
* Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated track map

Track Map

race day schedule

seating chart