How to Watch: East Rutherford

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 29 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from MetLife Stadium beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

Fox Broadcast Network will carry coverage of Round 16 beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 16 | East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife stadium

Saturday, April 29

Coverage - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Broadcast Network - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

amsoil grand national cross country championship

TV Schedule

Round 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL

Saturday, April 29

Bike Highlight Show - 5:00 pm EST; NBCSN

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 13 | Denver, CO

Sunday, April 30

Coverage - 1:30 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

2017 Standings