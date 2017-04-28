How to Watch: East Rutherford

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 29 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from MetLife Stadium beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.
Fox Broadcast Network will carry coverage of Round 16 beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST.
Round 16 | East Rutherford, NJ | Metlife stadium
Saturday, April 29
Coverage - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Broadcast Network - Live
Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com
Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App
International
Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.
Round 2 | Wild Boar | Palatka, FL
Saturday, April 29
Bike Highlight Show - 5:00 pm EST; NBCSN
Round 13 | Denver, CO
Sunday, April 30
Coverage - 1:30 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|319
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|316
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|270
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|228
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|211
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|146
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|140
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|134
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|104
MetLife Stadium
1 MetLife Stadium Dr
East Rutherford, NJ
Main Event - 4:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 10:00 a.m. local
Ticket Prices
Tickets start as low as $20!
*Additional fees may apply
Tickets available at the MetLife Stadium Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 10:00am until 4:00pm for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans can purchase a $15 Pit Pass or bring an empty Monster Energy can for free entry into the Pit Party. Must also have an event ticket to gain access.
* Autographs are not guaranteed.