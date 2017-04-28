Ping, I type this as the Salt Lake City 450 main is coming to a close. And it led me to ask this question: Has Eli Tomac taken over the title of fastest rider in the world? I think he might have. Eli's ride in the main gave me goosebumps. After the start, I said out loud, "He's not going to catch Dungey." Then I spent twenty minutes watching Eli prove me wrong in jaw dropping fashion. I really hope he can stay healthy during his career because I think we are getting to witness something very special in Mr. Tomac. What's your take? Is Eli the new King of Speed? Thanks!

Seth

If you think supercross has been an ass-kicking, wait til we get outside. Rich Shepherd

Seth, I’m not going to compare speeds of different riders at different times, but Tomac is certainly the fastest rider on the planet at the moment. I said last year that expectations for Eli in supercross were too high. While he had that amazing five-moto run in the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, he never really showed that kind of dominance inside. His 2016 year was a wash, for the most part. And this year he looked like things were going about the same until we got to Glendale. Whatever the change was on the bike or in his head, or both, something clicked for Tomac. Since that night he has consistently shown the speed that everybody has been expecting out of him. Eli’s mental game is on a higher plane right now and that is something that happens in this sport. Confidence plays such a factor that when one guy truly believes he can win every time he lines up, he usually does; that’s why we have stretches of one rider winning most of the races. Henry Ford once said, “Whether you believe that you can or that you can’t, you are usually right.” Henry was one smart bastard and even though he wasn’t talking about dirt bikes he totally nailed it. Eli genuinely believes he will win and until another rider can clear that mental hurdle it’s going to be the Eli Tomac show. Get some popcorn and find a seat because it’s going to be fun to watch. PING Ping,

Couple questions for you this week.........Will you be racing all three rounds of the FMF 125 Dream race series? If so which one of your bikes will you be riding?

Schlermy Beckerman

Pre-mix, jetting, and bikes under 200 pounds. This is going to be fun.

Schlermy, Unfortunately, I can’t make all three. As much as I love this Triple Crown concept, my daughters have a club soccer tournament that I’m not willing to miss. Being a dad comes first and I won’t apologize for that. I will be at Thunder Valley and Washougal and I can’t wait for it. I have a KTM 125 lined up that I am picking up next week. I still need to get it set up to race and find a way to get it to Thunder Valley and Washougal. If anybody wants to help there’s a free Racer X Illustrated subscription in it for you. I hope that the first couple events were announced early enough that the gates will fill up like they did at Washougal last year. This 125 racing is honestly a blast and the fans will love watching/listening/smelling it, especially if they are old enough to legally order a beer. Now I just need to sort out my jetting for Colorado. What is it, 5280 feet? PING Ping, Got a question for ya ping... So I'm a very big fan of all things Dirtbike. I have my favorites and of course the guys I can't stand. I am a Stewart fan like no other (both brothers)! I see all the time anything that is posted about him that all of these bottom feeders come out and just immediately start typing away like he is the scum of the earth! My opinion modern day Moto would not be anywhere near what it is without him as he progressed the sport like crazy (and I believe still will)! But my question is how do you deal with it? What I mean is I know you have your favorites and the guys you’re not found of, we all do...but when you are on social media or hear someone talking nonsense what keeps you from just putting them in their place or going to word war with some idiot that most likely the only riding he has done is the computer chair to the fridge to get another energy drink!! Thanks

Adam from Kentucky

Mantra for internet message boards?