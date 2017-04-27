Subscribe at East Rutherford SX and get a Free $25 Rocky Mountain Gift Card
April 27, 2017 9:00am | by: Dustin Williamson
Headed to East Rutherford SX this weekend? If so, be sure to stop by the Racer X booth— located in the Party in the Pits —and pick up a free copy of Racer X Illustrated. Also, don't forget to subscribe or renew for as low as $10 to get a one-year subscription, a FREE $25 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC gift card, and an extra issue!
Not going to East Rutherford SX? No worries—you can still subscribe to Racer X Illustrated for $19.98 right now and get a free pair of Scosche Rockstar Edition Thudbuds.