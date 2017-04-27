OTOR Issue #153

One hundred and fifty-third issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 153:

SX: Tomac takes charge: Performance of a stellar season for Eli Tomac to defeat Ryan Dungey and rub finger tips on the 2017 AMA 450SX Championship trophy.

MXGP: Paulin’s back: Two memorable Grands Prix in a week for different reasons but especially for Gautier Paulin. Full reaction and gallery from a cold Valkenswaard.

MotoGP: Lone Star: Marquez does it again for half a decade of dominance at COTA, Austin. Neil and David Blog from Texas with Cormac on lens duty once more.

Por Fin: Prado’s moment: Spain now has a superlative motorcycle athlete in motocross as well. We have a look at the latest teenage sensation in MXGP—Jorge Prado.