Injury Report: East Rutherford

450SX Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder Comment: Aeck fractured two vertebrae, broke multiple ribs, and hurt his shoulder in Arlington. We recently caught up with Aeck to talk about his recovery. To contribute to Aeck’s recovery fund go here. Jimmy Albertson – Various Comment: Albertson underwent surgery recently to have his T2 through T8 vertebrae fused after a bad crash in Daytona left him with a fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. We talked with Albertson and his doctor about the dangerous surgery Albertson underwent. You can help Albertson by donating to his recovery fund here.

Mike Alessi – Collarbone Comment: Alessi will miss the rest of supercross after breaking his collarbone in St. Louis on press day. Trey Canard – Collarbone Comment: After missing several races with a virus, Canard injured his collarbone in practice. A return date has yet to be set. Davi Millsaps – Wrist Comment: Millsaps has been racing with a hurt wrist and will take time off after Las Vegas to have surgery. Cody Gilmore – Concussion/Back Comment: A big crash on the start of the 450SX LCQ in St. Louis resulted a concussion, a fractured C3, C7, and T1 vertebrae for Gilmore. He’s out for the season. Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist Comment: Peick is back on the bike and is spending his time literally preparing for battle. He’ll be ready for Hangtown.

Been a very eventful week training and building wrist strength to prepare for outdoors, doing everything I possibly can and it's paying off.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm Comment: Roczen is out for the foreseeable future after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). He underwent another surgery last week on his elbow. Christian Craig will fill-in for him, starting at Hangtown. Cole Seely – Leg Comment: Seely will be back racing in East Rutherford after missing several races with a torn adductor muscle. Broc Tickle – Wrist Comment: Tickle fractured a bone in his wrist while practicing and will miss the final two races of the season. An exact return date has not been set. 250SX Chris Alldredge – Various Comment: Alldredge had a bad crash in Seattle and suffered a long list of injuries, which he listed on Instagram earlier this month: “Staying in Harbor View Hospital for a few days. Partially Collapsed Lung, small bit of Air in my Chest, Grade 1 Lacerated Liver and Adrenal Gland which are still bleeding a very small amount. Fractured 10th Rib, Fractured Pelvis, and Fractured L1, L2, L3, and L4 in my Lower Lumbar. Thanks for all the get well wishes, and be sure to send lots to @noahmcconahy59 as well." He’s out for the season. Matt Bisceglia – Foot/Leg Comment: Bisceglia broke his leg while practicing at Glen Helen. The team is hoping he can be back racing at the High Point National. Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus Comment: Bloss will be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his humerus and dislocating his shoulder in Minneapolis.

Bloss will be on a 450 this summer. Jeff Kardas

Nick Gaines – Collarbone Comment: Gaines broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He’ll be back in East Rutherford. RJ Hampshire – Tib/Fib Comment: Hampshire won’t race again until the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his tib/fib in Toronto. Logan Karnow – Back Comment: Karnow crashed during qualifying in Detroit and fractured his T1-T3. He had surgery and is out indefinitely. Chase Marquier – Shoulder Comment: Marquier went down in Seattle and broke his scapula and dislocated his shoulder. He had his scapula surgically plated and will miss the rest of the season. Alex Martin – Back Comment: Martin crashed hard in practice in Detroit after getting hit by Christian Craig. He recently announced on Instagram he’ll miss the rest of supercross. Jeremy Martin – Back Comment: A crash while practicing will keep Martin out for the rest of the season. He’s focusing on being ready for the Nationals. Cameron McAdoo - Hand Comment: McAdoo is slated to return to racing this weekend after cutting his hand prior to Daytona. Noah McCononahy – Back Comment: McConahy was involved in the same crash as Chase Marquier was in Seattle and broke his L5 vertebrae. He’s out for the season. Colt Nichols – Knee/Tibia Comment: Nichols tore his MCL and suffered a fracture to the tibia while practicing. He’s out for the rest of the supercross season. Phil Nicoletti – Ankle/Heel/Fibula Comment: Nicoletti recently started walking again after dislocating his ankle, shattering his heel, and fracturing his lower fibula on press day in Arlington. There’s a chance he’ll be back for the last few Nationals.

Finally free to limp. First couple steps since Febuary 10th. Still have a ways to go, but this feels good!!