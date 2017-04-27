High Point Raceway Receives Major Makeover

The High Point National recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, providing a fitting milestone to make both competitive and visual enhancements to the sprawling layout. While various levels of change have occurred at High Point since it opened in 1976, this year's changes will arguably have the biggest impact. The entire start gate has been moved for the first time, resulting in a longer start straight that will be fairer for all 40 riders on the gate, and also safer as the field roars into the first turn. Additionally, the updated track design will utilize High Point's natural valley setting better than ever before. This will result in the introduction of several new obstacles to challenge the riders, more elevation changes, and enhanced viewing lines for the fans all around the race track.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – One of the most iconic venues in American motocross will feature a dramatically new look this season as legendary High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, underwent arguably its biggest makeover in four decades. The famed track, which straddles the Mason-Dixon Line on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, will host the East Coast opener of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and Round 4 of the 12-race summer season with the Red Bull High Point National on June 17.

"High Point Raceway has been in a constant state of evolution since it hosted its first AMA Motocross National back in 1977. However, with the recent 40th anniversary landmark we knew the timing was right to really do something special and begin a new era of competition at High Point with a virtually all-new layout," said MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs, whose father Dave Coombs Sr. founded High Point Raceway, along with brother Jack and Carroll Holbert on the Holbert family farm. "We're really excited to welcome the world's fastest racers for the Red Bull High Point National on June 17 and watch them put the new design to the ultimate test. Moreover, we're thrilled to elevate the experience of the thousands of fans that will fill the hillsides over Father's Day weekend."

The roots of the track layout that brought notoriety to High Point centered on a European-style layout loaded with hills and off-camber turns. The new design stays true to those roots, while adding more modern features to accommodate the power and speed of today's motorcycles and exceptionally talented athletes.

Prior to the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle championship, the four-wheeled excitement of the Wiseco ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) will be the first to bring professional action to the new High Point layout on May 20.

For information on the High Point National, please visit HighPointProMX.com.