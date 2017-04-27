Alex Martin To Miss Remainder of Supercross
After consulting with his team, Alex Martin has decided to sit out the remainder of the 250SX East Region—East Rutherford and Las Vegas—and focus on being 100 percent for the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on May 20.
Martin wrote on his Instagram yesterday that he had to take three weeks due to a back injury sustained in qualifying in Detroit after Christian Craig got into him prior to the finish line, and Martin went flying onto the start straight. Craig was fined $3,000 and assigned the last gate pick for the main event in Detroit. He also issued an apology via social media.
In his first year with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM, Martin is currently 11th in points with one podium (second in Atlanta) on the season.
Below is his full statement:
“So after talking with the team, we've decided it's best to sit out these last 2 rounds of Sx to better prepare for the Outdoor Series. I had to take over 3 weeks off after my crash in Detroit to let me injuries heal, and am still working to get the body back to 100%. Thanks to everyone for the support!”