Alex Martin To Miss Remainder of Supercross

After consulting with his team, Alex Martin has decided to sit out the remainder of the 250SX East Region—East Rutherford and Las Vegas—and focus on being 100 percent for the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on May 20.

Martin wrote on his Instagram yesterday that he had to take three weeks due to a back injury sustained in qualifying in Detroit after Christian Craig got into him prior to the finish line, and Martin went flying onto the start straight. Craig was fined $3,000 and assigned the last gate pick for the main event in Detroit. He also issued an apology via social media.