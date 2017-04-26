Watch: The BPR Project Episode 9

Film: M66 Productions

Follow the Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha team around Salt Lake City as Jon Ames and Scott Champion both made the main event and finished 11th and 20th respectively. Also watch Jon Ames compete in the MTA 2-Stroke National at Glen Helen aboard his Yamaha YZ250.

Following the race Ames and the BPR team decided to part ways, the team released this statement: “BPRMX/Home Depot Yamaha have parted ways with Jon Ames for the remaining round of the Monster Energy Supercross series. BPRMX would like to congratulate Jon on his career high 11th place finish and wish him the best of luck in his career.”