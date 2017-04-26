Broc Tickle Out for Rest of Supercross

For the second year in a row, a wrist injury will cost RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki's Broc Tickle some time in Monster Energy Supercross, but at least this time he'll only miss the final two races as opposed to the nine races he missed in 2016. There hasn't yet been a mention of his status for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

The crash occurred at the Suzuki test track in Corona, California, yesterday. Tickle was diagnosed with a fractured triquetral bone in his right wrist at Memorial Care Imaging Center in Newport Beach, Calif., according to the team.

Before you type "triquetral bone" into Google, be aware we already did and found this:

A carpal bone on the outside of the wrist, articulating with the lunate, hamate, and pisiform bones.

So there.

Tickle has earned seven top 10s this season, including his first career 450SX Class podium finish, and is currently eighth in Monster Energy Supercross points. He finished 12th over the weekend in Salt Lake City, and if you watch the Eli Tomac/Ryan Dungey battle for the lead closely, you'll see Broc back there with a front row seat, as he was lapped by the leaders just before they started passing each other.