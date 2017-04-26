Racer X Films: 2008 CRF450 Project

The 2008 CRF was, at the time, the absolute gold standard of four stroke 450s. In fact, up until the release of the 2017 there were some who argued it was the best 450 Honda had ever built. David Schmidt, of Schmidt Performance, found one that had a crank through the case and not much more than a frame. The intention with these older bike rebuilds is to show the price of all the parts and labor. On our Garage Project builds money is no object; it's all about making the bike as cool as possible. This is a bit different—and cheaper. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Schmidt Performance

Rebuild/Re-valve

Springs Oil/Seals

DLC Coating & Hard Anodize Package two color

www.schmidtperformance.com

Vertex Piston

High Compression Piston kit

www.vertexpistons.com

HotCams

Stage 2 camshaft

Shim kit

www.hotcamsinc.com

Supersprox

Rear Stealth Sprocket

Front Sprocket

www.supersproxusa.com

Cycra Racing

Full Plastic Kit, with max air flow shrouds

www.cycraracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine gaskets

www.cometic.com

Tusk Off road

Rims and spokes

Brake lines front and rear

Front Rotor

Rear Rotor

Brake bolts kit

Sprocket Bolts kit

Rear Brake Pedal

Shifter

Chain -Primary Drive

www.tuskoffroad.com

Magik Custom Graphics

Custom Graphics

www.magiksc.com

Dunlop Tire

MX3S front 80/100-21

MX3S rear 120/80-19

www.dunlopmotorcycletire.com

Works Connection

Brake caps

Chain blocks

Rear Master cylinder guard

Hour meter

Bike Stand

Radiator braces

Clutch Perch

Front Brake Lever

www.worksconnection.com

Renthal

Big Bar Mounts

Handle Bars

Tacky grips

www.renthal.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

FMF Racing

Full exhaust system

www.fmfracing.com

Moto Seat

Custom Cool seat cover

www.motoseat.com

Motion Pro

Clutch and Throttle cable

Titan Throttle tube

www.motionpro.com

Fuel Star

Carb Rebuild kit

Fuel Valve

www.fuel-star.com

IMS Products

Core Footpegs

www.imsproducts.com