Racer X Films: 2008 CRF450 Project
The 2008 CRF was, at the time, the absolute gold standard of four stroke 450s. In fact, up until the release of the 2017 there were some who argued it was the best 450 Honda had ever built. David Schmidt, of Schmidt Performance, found one that had a crank through the case and not much more than a frame. The intention with these older bike rebuilds is to show the price of all the parts and labor. On our Garage Project builds money is no object; it's all about making the bike as cool as possible. This is a bit different—and cheaper. Check it out and let us know what you think.
Schmidt Performance
Rebuild/Re-valve
Springs Oil/Seals
DLC Coating & Hard Anodize Package two color
www.schmidtperformance.com
Vertex Piston
High Compression Piston kit
www.vertexpistons.com
HotCams
Stage 2 camshaft
Shim kit
www.hotcamsinc.com
Supersprox
Rear Stealth Sprocket
Front Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com
Cycra Racing
Full Plastic Kit, with max air flow shrouds
www.cycraracing.com
Cometic Gasket
Engine gaskets
www.cometic.com
Tusk Off road
Rims and spokes
Brake lines front and rear
Front Rotor
Rear Rotor
Brake bolts kit
Sprocket Bolts kit
Rear Brake Pedal
Shifter
Chain -Primary Drive
www.tuskoffroad.com
Magik Custom Graphics
Custom Graphics
www.magiksc.com
Dunlop Tire
MX3S front 80/100-21
MX3S rear 120/80-19
www.dunlopmotorcycletire.com
Works Connection
Brake caps
Chain blocks
Rear Master cylinder guard
Hour meter
Bike Stand
Radiator braces
Clutch Perch
Front Brake Lever
www.worksconnection.com
Renthal
Big Bar Mounts
Handle Bars
Tacky grips
www.renthal.com
Uni Filter
Two-stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
FMF Racing
Full exhaust system
www.fmfracing.com
Moto Seat
Custom Cool seat cover
www.motoseat.com
Motion Pro
Clutch and Throttle cable
Titan Throttle tube
www.motionpro.com
Fuel Star
Carb Rebuild kit
Fuel Valve
www.fuel-star.com
IMS Products
Core Footpegs
www.imsproducts.com