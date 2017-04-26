Racer X Films: 2008 CRF450 Project

The 2008 CRF was, at the time, the absolute gold standard of four stroke 450s. In fact, up until the release of the 2017 there were some who argued it was the best 450 Honda had ever built. David Schmidt, of Schmidt Performance, found one that had a crank through the case and not much more than a frame. The intention with these older bike rebuilds is to show the price of all the parts and labor. On our Garage Project builds money is no object; it's all about making the bike as cool as possible. This is a bit different—and cheaper. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Schmidt Performance

Rebuild/Re-valve  
Springs Oil/Seals
DLC Coating & Hard Anodize Package two color
www.schmidtperformance.com

Vertex Piston 

High Compression Piston kit
www.vertexpistons.com

HotCams

Stage 2 camshaft
Shim kit
www.hotcamsinc.com

Supersprox 

Rear Stealth Sprocket
Front Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com

Cycra Racing                                  
Full Plastic Kit, with max air flow shrouds  
www.cycraracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine gaskets
www.cometic.com

Tusk Off road 

Rims and spokes
Brake lines front and rear
Front Rotor
Rear Rotor 
Brake bolts kit
Sprocket Bolts kit
Rear Brake Pedal
Shifter
Chain -Primary Drive
www.tuskoffroad.com

Magik Custom Graphics 

Custom Graphics 
www.magiksc.com

Dunlop Tire

MX3S  front  80/100-21
MX3S rear   120/80-19
www.dunlopmotorcycletire.com

Works Connection

Brake caps
Chain blocks 
Rear Master cylinder guard
Hour meter
Bike Stand
Radiator braces
Clutch Perch
Front Brake Lever
www.worksconnection.com

Renthal

Big Bar Mounts
Handle Bars
Tacky grips
www.renthal.com

Uni Filter

Two-stage Air Filter 
www.unifilter.com

FMF Racing  

Full exhaust system            
www.fmfracing.com

Moto Seat

Custom Cool seat cover
www.motoseat.com

Motion Pro

Clutch and Throttle cable
Titan Throttle tube
www.motionpro.com

Fuel Star

Carb Rebuild kit
Fuel Valve
www.fuel-star.com

IMS Products

Core Footpegs
www.imsproducts.com