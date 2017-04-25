Watch (Out): GoPro Footage from Salt Lake City

Davi Millsaps and Vince Friese had a scary moment on lap 15 of the main event in Salt Lake City. As they were coming over the finish line they were met by a Suzuki rider shooting across the finish line landing after making a mistake in the rhythm next to the finish. Millsaps would go on to finish seventh and Friese finished 17th. You can also check out Shane McElrath and Mitchell Oldenburg's GoPro footage below.