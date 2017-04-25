Trey Canard Injured in Testing Crash

Trey Canard’s first season with Red Bull KTM has gone from bad to worse. According to the team, Canard was injured today while testing for the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and sustained a reported collarbone injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known. Canard will see a specialist today to determine the extent of the injury.

Following 10 years with Honda, Canard signed with Red Bull KTM this off-season, the third member of a formidable squad that already included Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin. But Canard has competed in just six races, the result of a early season shoulder injury, and more recently a virus that sidelined him for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross.

In six races this season, Canard has just one top 10 and a season-high of eighth.

We will have more on this developing story as its known.