On Saturday night Eli Tomac put in the ride of the season, coming from near last place after the first turn to win over Ryan Dungey by 6.386 seconds.

The win was huge for the championship as it gives Tomac a three point lead heading into the final two rounds of Monster Energy Supercross. It also stopped Dungey from gaining any momentum as he has struggled to beat the #3 since his win in Atlanta.

What did you think of Eli Tomac's win on Saturday night?