Gallery: Salt Lake City

Our own Jeff Kardas and Rich Shepherd were at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to capture all the action from the pits, qualifying, and the main events. Here are some of their best photos from the weekend in Salt Lake City.
We'd also like to announce a new feature for our galleries. You can now download any photo and use as a wallpaper. Just click on your favorite photo and hit the download button in the top right corner of the photo.
