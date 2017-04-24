Wake-Up Call

Salt Lake City - 250SX West
Rice-eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|KTM250SX-F
|3
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|KawasakiKX 250F
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|8
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|10
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|YamahaYZ250F
|11
|Jon Ames
|Riverside, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Cade Autenrieth
|Hemet, CA
|SuzukiRm-z250
|14
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|15
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|HusqvarnaFC250
|16
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|17
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Zachary Commans
|Seal Beach, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|19
|Stone Edler
|Destrehan, LA
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Justin Hoeft
|Castaic, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|22
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
Salt Lake City - 450SX
Rice-eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UTFull Results
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|180
|2
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|154
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|143
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|142
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|122
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|105
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|96
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|85
|9
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|73
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|60
|11
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|57
|12
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|55
|13
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|14
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|53
|15
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|45
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|44
|17
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|39
|18
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|37
|19
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|30
|20
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|28
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|319
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|316
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|270
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|228
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|211
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|190
|7
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|190
|8
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|167
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|158
|9
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|158
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|141
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|120
|13
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|111
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|96
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|86
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|78
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|75
|18
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|70
|19
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|21
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|51
FIM World Motocross Championship
Round 6 – MXGP of Europe – Valkenswaard, Netherlands
MXGP Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Gautier Paulin
|1st
|2nd
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3rd
|3rd
|KTM
|3rd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|2nd
|5th
|Yamaha
|4th
|Tony Cairoli
|9th
|1st
|KTM
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|6th
|4th
|Honda
|6th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|4th
|8th
|Honda
|7th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|5th
|7th
|Suzuki
|8th
|Romain Febvre
|11th
|6th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|8th
|10th
|KTM
|10th
|Max Nagl
|10th
|11th
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Clement Desalle
|7th
|14th
|Kawasaki
|12th
|Arnaud Tonus
|14th
|9th
|Yamaha
|13th
|Tanel Leok
|13th
|12th
|Husqvarna
|14th
|Shaun Simpson
|12th
|13th
|Yamaha
|15th
|Harri Kullas
|17th
|17th
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|16th
|19th
|KTM
|17th
|Filip Bengtsson
|21st
|15th
|KTM
|18th
|Yentel Martens
|15th
|32nd
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Valentin Guillod
|24th
|16th
|Honda
|20th
|Steven Lenoir
|26th
|18th
|Kawasaki
MX2 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|1st
|1st
|KTM
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|4th
|2nd
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Brent Van doninck
|5th
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|9th
|4th
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6th
|7th
|KTM
|6th
|Hunter Lawrence
|10th
|5th
|Suzuki
|7th
|Benoit Paturel
|7th
|9th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Petar Petrov
|12th
|8th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Julien Lieber
|2nd
|37th
|KTM
|10th
|Thomas Covington
|3rd
|26th
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Alvin Ostlund
|11th
|13th
|Yamaha
|12th
|Darian Sanayei
|15th
|11th
|Kawasaki
|13th
|Brian Hsu
|32nd
|6th
|Husqvarna
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|19th
|10th
|KTM
|15th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|8th
|38th
|Kawasaki
|16th
|Ivo Monticelli
|14th
|17th
|KTM
|17th
|Henry Jacobi
|13th
|18th
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Michele Cervellin
|18th
|14th
|Honda
|19th
|Ben Watson
|22nd
|12th
|KTM
|20th
|Freek van der Vlist
|24th
|15th
|KTM
EMX 250 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Miro Sihvonen
|1st
|1st
|KTM
|2nd
|Nick Kouwenberg
|3rd
|3rd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|4th
|10th
|KTM
|4th
|Ken Bengtson
|6th
|9th
|Yamaha
|5th
|Nichlas Bjerregaard
|10th
|7th
|Yamaha
|6th
|Mel Pocock
|7th
|12th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Jago Geerts
|--
|2nd
|KTM
|8th
|Ruben Fernandez
|2nd
|25th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|13th
|8th
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Michael Eccles
|37th
|4th
|Kawasaki
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|234
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|220
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|192
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|182
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|176
|6th
|Clement Desalle
|172
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|131
|8th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|124
|9th
|Arnaud Tonus
|120
|10th
|Max Nagl
|116
|11th
|Shaun Simpson
|105
|12th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|101
|13th
|Kevin Strijbos
|90
|14th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|86
|15th
|Max Anstie
|69
|16th
|Tanel Leok
|54
|17th
|Jose Butron
|49
|18th
|Rui Goncalves
|45
|19th
|Jordi Tixier
|36
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|31
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|242
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|223
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|197
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|188
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|173
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|159
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|133
|8th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|123
|9th
|Jorge Prado
|121
|10th
|Michele Cervellin
|109
|11th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|99
|12th
|Samuele Bernardini
|98
|13th
|Darien Sanayei
|90
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|89
|15th
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|16th
|Adam Sterry
|72
|17th
|Ben Watson
|58
|18th
|Ivo Monticelli
|49
|19th
|Alvin Ostlund
|45
|20th
|Iker Larranago Olano
|43
EMX 250 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Miro Sihvonen
|90
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|70
|3rd
|Simone Furlotti
|63
|4th
|Nick Kouwenberg
|63
|5th
|Karlis Sabulis
|54
|6th
|Ken Bengtson
|43
|7th
|Ruben Fernandez
|40
|8th
|Nichlas Bjerregaard
|34
|9th
|Alberto Forato
|32
|10th
|Mel Pocock
|31
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
Round 5 – Camp Coker – Society Hill, South Carolina
Bike
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|5th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Beta
|7th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|6th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|KTM
|8th
|Dylan Macritchie
|KTM
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|Yamaha
|10th
|Brendan Riordan
|Yamaha
XC3
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|KTM
|4th
|Devan Welch
|Yamaha
|5th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
|7th
|Jaryn Wiliams
|Yamaha
WXC
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|KTM
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|KTM
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|Yamaha
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|KTM
|6th
|Shelby Rolen
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Morgan Tanke
|Beta
|8th
|Samantha Fisher
|Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|145
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|114
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|100
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|75
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|57
|6th
|Jordan Ashburn
|56
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|54
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|53
|9th
|Josh strang
|46
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|38
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|140
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|101
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|92
|4th
|Jesse Groemm
|92
|5th
|Layne Michael
|92
|6th
|Austin Lee
|68
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|67
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|63
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|48
|10th
|Samuel Evans
|41
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|126
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|91
|4th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|86
|5th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|65
|7th
|Joshua Adkins
|58
|8th
|Devan Welch
|45
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|10th
|Nate Smith
|29
WXC Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|100
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|83
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|90
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|66
|5th
|Shelby Rolen
|57
|6th
|Brooke Cosner
|50
|7th
|Kendall LaFollette
|48
|8th
|Rachel Archer
|30
|9th
|Allie Spurgeon
|26
|10th
|Felicia Robichaud
|25
ATV
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|5th
|Westley Wolfe
|Suzuki
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|Honda
|7th
|Joshua Merritt
|Yamaha
|8th
|Tucker Wyatt
|Honda
|9th
|Johnny Gallagher
|Yamaha
|10th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|Greg Covert
|Yamaha
|4th
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|5th
|Levi Coen
|Honda
|6th
|Bryson Hoppes
|Yamaha
|7th
|Sam Hough
|Honda
|8th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|9th
|Kenny Chick
|Yamaha
|10th
|Cody Fox
|Honda
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|150
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|106
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|103
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|86
|5th
|Landon Wolfe
|73
|6th
|Chris Borich
|73
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|48
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|45
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|39
|10th
|Joshua Merritt
|38
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|133
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|123
|3rd
|Matthew Lindle
|111
|4th
|Greg Covert
|99
|5th
|Austin Abney
|72
|6th
|Levi Coen
|64
|7th
|Brandon Icard
|64
|8th
|Sam Hough
|58
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|54
|10th
|Cameron Bruce
|52
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 13 – Denver Coliseum – Denver, Colorado
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Chris Blose
|1st
|4th
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Ben Lamay
|3rd
|2nd
|Honda
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|4th
|1st
|Honda
|4th
|Gavin Faith
|2nd
|5th
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|9th
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|5th
|8th
|KTM
|7th
|Steven Mages
|6th
|7th
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Jacob Williamson
|11th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|cody VanBuskirk
|7th
|9th
|KTM
|10th
|Gared Steinke
|8th
|10th
|Kawasaki
AX Lites West Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|4th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|5th
|Mitchell Gifford
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Jake Hogan
|Yamaha
|7th
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|Yamaha
|8th
|Chance Blackburn
|KTM
|9th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Zac Magnum
|Suzuki
250AX Race to the Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|163
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|158
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|155
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|123
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|113
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|99
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|92
|8th
|Ben Lamay
|78
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|40
|10th
|Josh Osby
|37
AX Lites West Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|114
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|114
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|99
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|54
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|49
|6th
|Parker Fleming
|36
|7th
|Austin Walton
|34
|8th
|Connor Pearson
|32
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|32
|10th
|Kinser Endicott
|26
Australian MX Nationals
Round 2 – Appin – New South Wales, Australia
MX1 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Dean Ferreis
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|4th
|Brett Metcalfe
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|6th
|Luke Styke
|7th
|Nathan Crawford
|8th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|9th
|Kyle Peters
|10th
|Luke Clout
MX2 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Mitchell Evans
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|3rd
|Egan Mastin
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|7th
|Ricky Latimer
|8th
|Richie Evans
|9th
|Kyle Webster
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|143
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|120
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|118
|4th
|Todd Waters
|108
|5th
|Luke Styke
|107
|6th
|Nathan Crawford
|97
|7th
|Luke Clout
|95
|8th
|Kyle Peters
|93
|9th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|85
|10th
|Brett Metcalfe
|83
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|129
|2nd
|Mitchell Evans
|126
|3rd
|Egan Mastin
|117
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|114
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|102
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|98
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|97
|8th
|Dylan Wills
|92
|9th
|Richie Evans
|91
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|88
Other 2017 Championship Standings
FIM World Motocross Championship
WMX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|83
|2nd
|Kiara Fontanesi
|77
|3rd
|Liva Lancelot
|67
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|63
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|63
|6th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|59
|7th
|Amandine Verstappen
|56
|8th
|Shana van der Vlist
|50
|9th
|Francesca Nocera
|41
|10th
|Virginie Germond
|40
Amsoil Arenacross
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
MX Masters of Germany
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jens Getteman
|45
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|44
|3rd
|Nikolaj Larsen
|34
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|33
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|30
|6th
|Grobben Cedric
|28
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|25
|8th
|Jarmoir Romancik
|21
|9th
|Bence Szvoboda
|18
|10th
|Luca Nijenhuis
|18
British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|95
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|82
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|76
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|63
|5th
|Gert Krestinov
|62
|6th
|Kristian Whatley
|58
|7th
|Ashley Wilde
|54
|8th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|46
|9th
|Harri Kullas
|46
|10th
|Jamie Law
|43
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|94
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|85
|3rd
|Martin Barr
|67
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|67
|5th
|Brad Todd
|64
|6th
|Lewis Tombs
|55
|7th
|Todd Kellett
|48
|8th
|Jordan Divall
|45
|9th
|Josh Gilbert
|44
|10th
|Luke Norris
|39
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|86
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|84
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|59
|4th
|Yentel Martens
|58
|5th
|Filip Bengtsson
|58
|6th
|Shaun Simpson
|52
|7th
|Max Nagl
|47
|8th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|41
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|34
|10th
|Micha-Boy de Waal
|32
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|89
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olson
|85
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|84
|4th
|Freek van der Vlist
|51
|5th
|Jago Geerts
|48
|6th
|Jed Beaton
|45
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|43
|8th
|David Herbreteau
|42
|9th
|Lars van Berkel
|37
|10th
|Thomas Covington
|36
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2