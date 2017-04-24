Wake-Up Call

Salt Lake City - 250SX West

- Salt Lake City, UT

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
2Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX KTM250SX-F
3Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
8Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
9Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
10Tyler Bowers Danville, KY YamahaYZ250F
11Jon Ames Riverside, CA YamahaYZ250F
12Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
13Cade Autenrieth Hemet, CA SuzukiRm-z250
14Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KawasakiKX 250F
15Justin Starling Deland, FL HusqvarnaFC250
16AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
17Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL YamahaYZ250F
18Zachary Commans Seal Beach, CA KawasakiKX 250F
19Stone Edler Destrehan, LA YamahaYZ250F
20Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ250F
21Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA YamahaYZ250F
22Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
Full Results

Salt Lake City - 450SX

- Salt Lake City, UT

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
6Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
11Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 450
12Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
13Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
16Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
18Alex Ray Jackson, TN YamahaYZ450F
19Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA HondaCRF 450
20Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
21Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
22Angelo Pellegrini Bagnolo Mella, BS SuzukiRM-Z450
Full Results

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR180
2Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC154
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH143
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador142
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA122
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO105
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia96
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL85
9Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ73
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX60
11Justin Starling Deland, FL57
12Jeremy Martin Millville, MN55
13Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
14Hayden Mellross Australia53
15Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO45
16Tyler Bowers Danville, KY44
17Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA39
18Ryan Surratt Corona, CA37
19Killian Auberson Switzerland30
20Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK28
Full Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO319
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN316
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France270
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM228
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA211
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA190
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA190
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI167
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom158
9Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia158
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA141
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA120
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC111
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID96
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL86
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO78
17Justin Bogle Cushing, OK75
18Justin Barcia Monroe, NY70
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
21Trey Canard Shawnee, OK51
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

Round 6 – MXGP of Europe – Valkenswaard, Netherlands

MXGP Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Gautier Paulin 1st 2nd Husqvarna
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 3rd 3rd KTM
3rd Jeremy Van Horebeek 2nd 5th Yamaha
4th Tony Cairoli 9th 1st KTM
5th Tim Gajser 6th 4th Honda
6th Evgeny Bobryshev 4th 8th Honda
7th Arminas Jasikonis 5th 7th Suzuki
8th Romain Febvre 11th 6th Yamaha
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 8th 10th KTM
10th Max Nagl 10th 11th Husqvarna
11th Clement Desalle 7th 14th Kawasaki
12th Arnaud Tonus 14th 9th Yamaha
13th Tanel Leok 13th 12th Husqvarna
14th Shaun Simpson 12th 13th Yamaha
15th Harri Kullas 17th 17th Husqvarna
16th Jeffrey Dewulf 16th 19th KTM
17th Filip Bengtsson 21st 15th KTM
18th Yentel Martens 15th 32nd Husqvarna
19th Valentin Guillod 24th 16th Honda
20th Steven Lenoir 26th 18th Kawasaki

MX2 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Pauls Jonass 1st 1st KTM
2nd Jeremy Seewer 4th 2nd Suzuki
3rd Brent Van doninck 5th 3rd Yamaha
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 9th 4th Husqvarna
5th Calvin Vlaanderen 6th 7th KTM
6th Hunter Lawrence 10th 5th Suzuki
7th Benoit Paturel 7th 9th Yamaha
8th Petar Petrov 12th 8th Kawasaki
9th Julien Lieber 2nd 37th KTM
10th Thomas Covington 3rd 26th Husqvarna
11th Alvin Ostlund 11th 13th Yamaha
12th Darian Sanayei 15th 11th Kawasaki
13th Brian Hsu 32nd 6th Husqvarna
14th Brian Bogers 19th 10th KTM
15th Vsevolod Brylyakov 8th 38th Kawasaki
16th Ivo Monticelli 14th 17th KTM
17th Henry Jacobi 13th 18th Husqvarna
18th Michele Cervellin 18th 14th Honda
19th Ben Watson 22nd 12th KTM
20th Freek van der Vlist 24th 15th KTM

EMX 250 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Miro Sihvonen 1st 1st KTM
2nd Nick Kouwenberg 3rd 3rd Yamaha
3rd Morgan Lesiardo 4th 10th KTM
4th Ken Bengtson 6th 9th Yamaha
5th Nichlas Bjerregaard 10th 7th Yamaha
6th Mel Pocock 7th 12th Husqvarna
7th Jago Geerts -- 2nd KTM
8th Ruben Fernandez 2nd 25th Kawasaki
9th Marshal Weltin 13th 8th Kawasaki
10th Michael Eccles 37th 4th Kawasaki

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 234
2nd Antonio Cairoli 220
3rd Gautier Paulin 192
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 182
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 176
6th Clement Desalle 172
7th Romain Febvre 131
8th Jeffrey Herlings 124
9th Arnaud Tonus 120
10th Max Nagl 116
11th Shaun Simpson 105
12th Glenn Coldenhoff 101
13th Kevin Strijbos 90
14th Arminas Jasikonis 86
15th Max Anstie 69
16th Tanel Leok 54
17th Jose Butron 49
18th Rui Goncalves 45
19th Jordi Tixier 36
20th Valentin Guillod 31

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 242
2nd Jeremy Seewer 223
3rd Julien Lieber 197
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 188
5th Benoit Paturel 173
6th Brent Van doninck 159
7th Thomas Covington 133
8th Vsevolod Brylyakov 123
9th Jorge Prado 121
10th Michele Cervellin 109
11th Calvin Vlaanderen 99
12th Samuele Bernardini 98
13th Darien Sanayei 90
14th Brian Bogers 89
15th Hunter Lawrence 88
16th Adam Sterry 72
17th Ben Watson 58
18th Ivo Monticelli 49
19th Alvin Ostlund 45
20th Iker Larranago Olano 43

EMX 250 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Miro Sihvonen 90
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 70
3rd Simone Furlotti 63
4th Nick Kouwenberg 63
5th Karlis Sabulis 54
6th Ken Bengtson 43
7th Ruben Fernandez 40
8th Nichlas Bjerregaard 34
9th Alberto Forato 32
10th Mel Pocock 31

2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

Round 5 – Camp Coker – Society Hill, South Carolina

Bike

XC1

Finish Rider Bike
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Thaddeus Duvall Husqvarna
3rd Steward Baylor Jr.  KTM
4th Ricky Russell Yamaha
5th Josh Strang Husqvarna
6th Jordan Ashburn Beta
7th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
8th Russell Bobbitt KTM
9th Ryan Sipes Husqvarna
10th Trevor Bollinger Honda

XC2

Finish Rider Bike
1st Joshua Toth Yamaha
2nd Jesse Groemm KTM
3rd Craig Delong Husqvarna
4th Layne Michael Husqvarna
5th Michael Witkowski KTM
6th Benjamin Kelley KTM
7th Zack Hayes KTM
8th Dylan Macritchie KTM
9th Trevor Barrett Yamaha
10th Brendan Riordan Yamaha

XC3

Finish Rider Bike
1st Jason Thomas Husqvarna
2nd Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. KTM
4th Devan Welch Yamaha
5th Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
6th Joshua Adkins Yamaha
7th Jaryn Wiliams Yamaha

WXC

Finish Rider Bike
1st Tayla Jones Husqvarna
2nd Becca Sheets KTM
3rd Mackenzie Tricker KTM
4th Brooke Cosner Yamaha
5th Rachel Gutish KTM
6th Shelby Rolen Kawasaki
7th Morgan Tanke Beta
8th Samantha Fisher Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 145
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 114
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 100
4th Ricky Russell 75
5th Trevor Bollinger 57
6th Jordan Ashburn 56
7th Russell Bobbitt 54
8th Grant Baylor 53
9th Josh strang 46
10th Christopher Bach 38

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 140
2nd Craig Delong 101
3rd Michael Witkowski 92
4th Jesse Groemm 92
5th Layne Michael 92
6th Austin Lee 68
7th Zack Hayes 67
8th Benjamin Kelley 63
9th Trevor Barrett 48
10th Samuel Evans 41

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 145
2nd Jason Thomas 126
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 91
4th Hunter Neuwirth 86
5th Paul Whibley 67
6th Jaryn Williams 65
7th Joshua Adkins 58
8th Devan Welch 45
9th Dustin Gibson 43
10th Nate Smith 29

WXC Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Tayla Jones 100
2nd Becca Sheets 83
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 90
4th Rachel Gutish 66
5th Shelby Rolen 57
6th Brooke Cosner 50
7th Kendall LaFollette 48
8th Rachel Archer 30
9th Allie Spurgeon 26
10th Felicia Robichaud 25

ATV

XC1

Finish Rider ATV
1st Walker Fowler Yamaha
2nd Adam McGill Honda
3rd Brycen Neal Yamaha
4th Jarrod McClure Honda
5th Westley Wolfe Suzuki
6th Landon Wolfe Honda
7th Joshua Merritt Yamaha
8th Tucker Wyatt Honda
9th Johnny Gallagher Yamaha
10th Martin Christofferson Honda

XC2

Finish Rider ATV
1st Hunter Hart Yamaha
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd Greg Covert Yamaha
4th Devon Feehan Honda
5th Levi Coen Honda
6th Bryson Hoppes Yamaha
7th Sam Hough Honda
8th Austin Abney Honda
9th Kenny Chick Yamaha
10th Cody Fox Honda
XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 150
2nd Brycen Neal 106
3rd Adam McGill 103
4th Jarrod McClure 86
5th Landon Wolfe 73
6th Chris Borich 73
7th Martin Christofferson 48
8th Johnny Gallagher 45
9th Westley Wolfe 39
10th Joshua Merritt 38

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 133
2nd Hunter Hart 123
3rd Matthew Lindle 111
4th Greg Covert 99
5th Austin Abney 72
6th Levi Coen 64
7th Brandon Icard 64
8th Sam Hough 58
9th Kenny Shick 54
10th Cameron Bruce 52

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 13 – Denver Coliseum – Denver, Colorado

250AX 

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Chris Blose 1st 4th Yamaha
2nd Ben Lamay 3rd 2nd Honda
3rd Jace Owen 4th 1st Honda
4th Gavin Faith 2nd 5th Kawasaki
5th Travis Sewell 9th 3rd Kawasaki
6th Daniel Herrlein 5th 8th KTM
7th Steven Mages 6th 7th Kawasaki
8th Jacob Williamson 11th 6th Kawasaki
9th cody VanBuskirk 7th 9th KTM
10th Gared Steinke 8th 10th Kawasaki

AX Lites West Region 

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Ryan Breece  Kawasaki
2nd Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
3rd Hunter Sayles KTM
4th Jeramy Taylor KTM
5th Mitchell Gifford Kawasaki
6th Jake Hogan  Yamaha
7th Deegan Vonlossberg Yamaha
8th Chance Blackburn KTM
9th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
10th Zac Magnum Suzuki

250AX Race to the Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 163
2nd Chris Blose 158
3rd Jace Owen 155
4th Daniel Herrlein 123
5th Gared Steinke 113
6th Travis Sewell 99
7th Cody VanBuskirk 92
8th Ben Lamay 78
9th Matt Goerke 40
10th Josh Osby 37

AX Lites West Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Ryan Breece 114
2nd Hunter Sayles 114
3rd Jared Lesher 99
4th Hunter Hilton 54
5th Jeramy Taylor 49
6th Parker Fleming 36
7th Austin Walton 34
8th Connor Pearson 32
9th Robbie Wageman 32
10th Kinser Endicott 26

Australian MX Nationals

Round 2 – Appin – New South Wales, Australia

MX1 450 Pro

Overall Finish Rider
1st Dean Ferreis
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Todd Waters
4th Brett Metcalfe
5th Kade Mosig
6th Luke Styke
7th Nathan Crawford
8th Aleksandr Tonkov
9th Kyle Peters
10th Luke Clout

MX2 250 Pro

Overall Finish Rider
1st Mitchell Evans
2nd Wilson Todd
3rd Egan Mastin
4th Jackson Richardson
5th Hamish Harwood
6th Dylan Wills
7th Ricky Latimer
8th Richie Evans
9th Kyle Webster
10th Aaron Tanti

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 143
2nd Kirk Gibbs 120
3rd Kade Mosig 118
4th Todd Waters 108
5th Luke Styke 107
6th Nathan Crawford 97
7th Luke Clout 95
8th Kyle Peters 93
9th Aleksandr Tonkov 85
10th Brett Metcalfe 83

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Wilson Todd 129
2nd Mitchell Evans 126
3rd Egan Mastin 117
4th Jackson Richardson 114
5th Hamish Harwood 102
6th Kyle Webster 98
7th Jayden Rykers 97
8th Dylan Wills 92
9th Richie Evans 91
10th Aaron Tanti 88

Other 2017 Championship Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

WMX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 83
2nd Kiara Fontanesi 77
3rd Liva Lancelot 67
4th Nancy Van De Ven 63
5th Larissa Papenmeier 63
6th Nicky van Wordragen 59
7th Amandine Verstappen 56
8th Shana van der Vlist 50
9th Francesca Nocera 41
10th Virginie Germond 40

Amsoil Arenacross

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

MX Masters of Germany

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jens Getteman 45
2nd Dennis Ullrich 44
3rd Nikolaj Larsen 34
4th Brian Hsu 33
5th Henry Jacobi 30
6th Grobben Cedric 28
7th Jeremy Delince 25
8th Jarmoir Romancik 21
9th Bence Szvoboda 18
10th Luca Nijenhuis 18

British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 95
2nd Graeme Irwin 82
3rd Steven Lenoir 76
4th Brad Anderson 63
5th Gert Krestinov 62
6th Kristian Whatley 58
7th Ashley Wilde 54
8th Elliott Banks-Browne 46
9th Harri Kullas 46
10th Jamie Law 43

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 94
2nd Hari Kullas 85
3rd Martin Barr 67
4th Mel Pocock 67
5th Brad Todd 64
6th Lewis Tombs 55
7th Todd Kellett 48
8th Jordan Divall 45
9th Josh Gilbert 44
10th Luke Norris 39

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeffrey Herlings 86
2nd Gautier Paulin 84
3rd Max Anstie 59
4th Yentel Martens 58
5th Filip Bengtsson 58
6th Shaun Simpson 52
7th Max Nagl 47
8th Jeffrey Dewulf 41
9th Sven van der Mierden 34
10th Micha-Boy de Waal 32

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Brian Bogers 89
2nd Thomas Kjer Olson 85
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 84
4th Freek van der Vlist 51
5th Jago Geerts 48
6th Jed  Beaton 45
7th Jeremy Seewer 43
8th David Herbreteau 42
9th Lars van Berkel 37
10th Thomas Covington 36

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2