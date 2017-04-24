East Rutherford Day Race | Race Day Schedule, TV Times

Monster Energy Supercross travels to East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend for Round 16 (of 17) of the series.

A few years ago, Feld Motor Sports, promoters of the series, began experimenting with day races. East Rutherford was one of the first of those, and this weekend will again feature a revised schedule. One of the main reasons to change the regular race day schedule? To fit into a better television spot. Fans will be happy to know that the race will be broadcast live on Fox Broadcast Network beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Track walk begins at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first practice scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The evening program begins at 4:30 p.m. EST with opening ceremonies. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The pit party is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Racing should be complete by 8 p.m., and internally the Racer X crew has big plans for a night out in Manhattan on Saturday. This schedule just earned us two more hours of time!

Oh, but it's all about the racing (hehe). Below is the full race day schedule.