Direct-To-Consumer Live Streaming Coming to Pro Motocross with NBC Sports Gold

STAMFORD, Conn. - NBC Sports Gold -- NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product -- is launching a "Pro Motocross Pass," giving fans access to the entire 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, will offer fans commercial-free coverage, live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold's"Pro Motocross Pass" features every race in the 2017 season, which begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 20, including Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s. In addition to the 2017 season, fans can access full event replays of the 2016 and 2015 seasons. The "Pro Motocross Pass" can be purchased in advance in the U.S. and 13 international territories for $49.99 starting today by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

"We're excited to offer motocross fans this unprecedented amount of content, with the added flexibility to enjoy it on the platform of their choice with NBC Sports Gold," said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group.

"This is a great development for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we're very pleased to be working with NBC Sports to distribute our quality racing content worldwide," said Davey Coombs, President of series organizer MX Sports Pro Racing. "We also appreciate the fact that all of this content is being offered to motocross fans in a package we think is very affordable."

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com. Fans in 13 different international territories can also purchase the "Pro Motocross Pass":

Austria

Canada

Denmark

Germany*

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Spain*

United Kingdom

*Pricing in native currency

International coverage will be available on Apple iOS and Android devices, and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital's technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

NBC SPORTS GOLD "PRO MOTOCROSS PASS" SCHEDULE: