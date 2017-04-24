Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha and Jon Ames Part Ways

With just one round remaining in the 250SX West Region, Barn Pros/Home Depot Yamaha and Jon Ames have decided to part ways. The team made the announcement today.

Ames joined the team prior to Round 2 of the West Region in San Diego as a fill-in for the injured Chris Alldredge. In seven races with the team, Ames has made six main events and finished a career-high 11th last weekend in Salt Lake City.

The timing of the move is curious, as just one round remains in the championship. The official announcement didn’t provide details on the split.

“BPRMX/Home Depot Yamaha have parted ways with Jon Ames for the remaining round of the Monster Energy Supercross series. BPRMX would like to congratulate Jon on his career high 11th place finish and wish him the best of luck in his career.”

In his first year in Monster Energy Supercross, Ames is currently 20th in 250SX West Region points.

The team is also without Chris Alldredge, as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a practice crash in Seattle.