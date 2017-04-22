Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City

Were back in Salt Lake City, UT for the first time since 2012. Supercross is also back after a one week break and the riders are feeling refreshed. The beautiful mountains sitting beyond the stadium give it a similar feel to Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, except these mountains get snow. It’s been raining for several days leading up to the race, but today we have a perfect blue bird day in the state of sports. You can check out how to watch the action from tonight here.

Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac are currently tied for points so they will both be repping the red plate tonight and the tension is high. I spoke with Ryan Dungey yesterday about his thoughts on the current state of the championship and how’s feeling about everything. You can read it here.

Morning Report

Forkner is back this week after sustaining a hip injury from a practice crash a few weeks ago. I spoke to his mechanic Olly Stone at the Scott goggle party last night and he said Mitch told Forkner not to ride until the soreness went away. Olly also mentioned that with it being the end of the supercross season, they don’t want to push it too much before the start of outdoors because if you go into the season already hurting, it’s not going to be good. They considered just waiting until motocross season to come back, but they want to use the last few supercrosses to get Forkner even better for next year.

Someone who will be sitting out the rest of the supercross season to be ready for outdoors is Jeremy Martin. Martin has been out due to a herniated disc in his back and hasn’t had the best supercross season this year. The GECIO Honda team put out a press release yesterday.

Christian Craig will be filling in on the Honda HRC team this weekend with both Cole Seely and Ken Roczen sidelined. For the full list of who’s in and who’s out, you can read the Injury report here.

First Timed Practices

The TLD KTM boys of Mitchell Oldenburg and Shane McElrath lead the session at first, but Justin Hill had something to say about that and swooped the top spot early. The session was pretty quiet as this top three didn’t change after the third lap. The track is looking pretty one lined and with the football stadium layout here at Rice-Eccles stadium the track is pretty short with the best lap times dropping into the 47’s. During his post-practice interview, Hill said the track is bit rocky with some weird edges.” He made some gearing changes between practices and is looking smooth as always. Hill, McElrath, Oldenburg, Plessinger, Forkner, Davalos, Reardon, Decotis, Chisolm, Mellross your top 10.