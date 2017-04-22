Open Mic: Ryan Dungey

Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac enter Round 15 of Monster Energy Supercross tied in points. Following the pre-race press conference yesterday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, we had the chance to talk with one of the 450SX co-points leader.

Racer X: You mentioned in the press conference you kind of had some time to reflect on everything. What’s kind of going through your mind?

Ryan Dungey: I think just the biggest thing is just we didn’t take time off as far as the riding and training. We’re still doing all that, the maintenance and everything that comes with it that we we’re doing. But I think just mentally kind of taking a step back. You know what it’s like. You’re there at the races a lot. So you’re on a plane Friday. You race Saturday and then you’re low on sleep back Sunday. So you kind of get in that routine. So it was good to just be able to know we got a weekend off. We can relax a little bit. We got started on some outdoor testing, which is always a nice change. It kind of switched things up a bit, get out of the normal. Then for myself just mentally to kind of get that break. Reflect on the season, where I could have been better, what I can do better these last three and just try to execute that. I think for the team as well all the personnel; we were able to try a couple things this week with supercross and the testing. It was a plus. It was small, little changes but things that can add up. If I can be a little bit more comfortable on the bike, and what we learned in outdoors we can maybe be able to apply a little bit that will help with supercross too. So it was a positive on all areas. You know Easter weekend, it’s a time with family and your friends and loved ones. When I’m always on the go I don’t really get to enjoy stuff like that. A lot of us riders don’t. That’s not an excuse, but it’s nice to just be able to enjoy your family and really just spend time with them and friends.

Speaking of enjoying things, you’re obviously under a lot of stress with the whole championship. Are you enjoying this process? Is this fun for you?

Yeah. Honestly, not that I want to say I brought it on myself but this is a moment in my career that, I don’t want to say I knew it was coming, but I was in the stands in 2006 when Ricky [Carmichael] and James [Stewart] and Chad [Reed] were all—this was the last race, and they were all within five points. I’m thinking, man, to be in a position like that and to be able to stand up to that pressure and to have the strength to not cave… I always thought, man, that tests a person. When all the eyes are on you and what everybody’s doing. So for me in this position, is it stressful? Yeah. Not to say it’s weighing me down. I’m still enjoying it, but there’s work to do. You’ve got to execute. The teams don’t pay you to get second—they pay you to get the win. Knowing this, and my goal lines up with theirs, but at the same time it’s like, this is a moment I need to embrace and realize and have the confidence and the courage to chase after it. We’re going to have tough competitors. Eli’s riding really good.