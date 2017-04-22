Cairoli Again. Eight-Time World Champion Tops Qualifying at Valkenswaard
On the heels of a stunning performance at his home race at the MXGP of Trentino last weekend, his 79th career overall Grand Prix victory, eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli topped qualifying today at the MXGP of Europe in the deep sand of Valkenswaard.
Cairoli took a more than 12 second win over second place Jeremy Van Horebeek. Gautier Paulin rounded out the podium. Jeffery Herlings, whose never lost a race at his home Grand Prix, finished fourth. Points leader Tim Gajser finished sixth.
MX2 points leader Pauls Jonass qualified fastest today over MX2 rookie Thomas Kjer Olsen. Julien Lieber finished third. Americans Thomas Covington and Darian Sanayei finished sixth and 16th, respectively.
You can watch live coverage of Round 6 of the FIM Motocross World Championship live on MXGP-TV.com tomorrow beginning at 3:40 a.m. EST. Delayed coverage of the second MX2 and MXGP motos can been seen on CBS Sports Network at 12:00 p.m. EST.
MXGP Qualifying Results
1. Antonio Cairoli
2. Jeremy Van Horebeek
3. Gautier Paulin
4. Jeffrey Herlings
5. Clement Desalle
6. Tim Gajser
7. Shaun Simpson
8. Arminas Jasikonis
9. Evgeny Bobryshev
10. Glenn Coldenhoff
11. Max Nagl
12. Romain Febvre
13. Rui Goncalves
14. Tanel Leok
15. Damon Graulus
16. Arnaud Tonus
17. Ken de Dycker
18. Yentel Martens
19. Jose Butron
20. Kevin Strijbos
MX2 Qualifying Results
1.Pauls Jonass
2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
3. Julien Lieber
4. Vsevolod Brylyakov
5. Brian Hsu
6. Thomas Convington
7. Brian Bogers
8. Benoit Paturel
9. Conrad Mewse
10. Ben Watson
11. Lars van Berkel
12. Hunter Lawrence
13. Alvin Ostlund
14. Brent Van doninck
15. Adam Sterry
16. Darian Sanayei
17. Petar Petrov
18. Calvin Vlaanderen
19. Jeremy Seewer
20. Samuel Bernardin