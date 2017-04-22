Cairoli Again. Eight-Time World Champion Tops Qualifying at Valkenswaard

On the heels of a stunning performance at his home race at the MXGP of Trentino last weekend, his 79th career overall Grand Prix victory, eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli topped qualifying today at the MXGP of Europe in the deep sand of Valkenswaard.

Cairoli took a more than 12 second win over second place Jeremy Van Horebeek. Gautier Paulin rounded out the podium. Jeffery Herlings, whose never lost a race at his home Grand Prix, finished fourth. Points leader Tim Gajser finished sixth.

MX2 points leader Pauls Jonass qualified fastest today over MX2 rookie Thomas Kjer Olsen. Julien Lieber finished third. Americans Thomas Covington and Darian Sanayei finished sixth and 16th, respectively.

You can watch live coverage of Round 6 of the FIM Motocross World Championship live on MXGP-TV.com tomorrow beginning at 3:40 a.m. EST. Delayed coverage of the second MX2 and MXGP motos can been seen on CBS Sports Network at 12:00 p.m. EST.