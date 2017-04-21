Watch GNCC LIVE This Weekend
April 21, 2017 3:15pm | by: Press Release
Don't miss the online coverage from Round 5, CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet, of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship this Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST and Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. EST on RacerTV.com.
Saturday, April 22
ATV Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
UTV Racing
Online: 4 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)
Sunday, April 23
Bike Racing
Online: 1 p.m. EST, www.RacerTV.com (LIVE)