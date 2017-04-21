Jeremy Martin Out for Remainder of Supercross

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin has elected to sit out the last two rounds of the 250SX West Region—Salt Lake City and Las Vegas—due to a herniated disc in his back. Martin sustained the injury during a testing session for the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, where, according to Martin, he "had to jump through the bars." The injury also forced him to miss the Seattle Supercross.

“I am a racer and want to race no matter what but sometimes the best decision isn't easy and goes against the racer inside me,” he wrote in part on his Instagram page yesterday.

After a disappointing supercross season—in which he'll miss five of nine rounds and had a season-high finish of sixth—Martin will now turn his focus to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, where he is a two-time champion. During his four years with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, Martin captured 23 moto wins and two championships outdoors in the 250 Class. This upcoming season will mark his first with GECIO Honda.

“I really want this third title and will be ready for major battles this summer,” he wrote on Instagram. “I'm very disappointed with missing three sx rounds already and how my sx season has gone this year so all the more reason to put everything into the outdoors since I'm out of the sx championship.”