How to Watch: Salt Lake City and More

Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 2:50 p.m. EST / 11:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.
FS2 (FOX Sports 2) will carry coverage of Round 15 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 6 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, and Round 5 of GNCC.
Monster Energy Supercross
TV Schedule
Round 15 | Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-eccles Stadium
Saturday, April 22
Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - FS2 - Live
Online Schedule
Qualifying - 2:50 p.m. EST / 11:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com
Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App
International
Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.
FIM motocross world championship
TV Schedule
Round 6 | mxgp of Europe | Valkenswaard
Sunday, April 23
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 6 | mxgp of Europe | Valkenswaard
Saturday, April 22 | Sunday, April 23
Saturday
EMX 125 | Race 1- 9:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 125 | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
amsoil grand national cross country championship
Online Schedule
Round 5 | Camp Coker Bullet | Society Hill, SC
Saturday, April 22 | Sunday, April 23
Saturday
Camp Coker Bullet Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Sunday
Camp Coker Bullet Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
2017 Standings
Monster Energy Supercross
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|294
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|294
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|252
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|211
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|208
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|160
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|142
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|129
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|124
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|106
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|201
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|183
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|151
|4th
|Evengy Bobryshev
|145
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|145
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|192
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|183
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|175
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|158
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|147
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Championship
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|115
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|93
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|75
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|57
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|50
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|120
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|86
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|79
|4th
|Layne Michael
|74
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|67
Other Info
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, UT
Main Event - 7:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 1:00 p.m. local
Ticket Prices
Premium - $65
Gold Circle - $50
Mid-Level - $30
Tread Head - $20
Tickets available at smithstix.com and utahtickets.com.
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans can purchase a $10 Pit Pass or bring an empty Monster Energy can for free entry into the Pit Party. Must also have an event ticket to gain access.
* Autographs are not guaranteed.