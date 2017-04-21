How to Watch: Salt Lake City and More

How to Watch: Salt Lake City and More

by:

Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 2:50 p.m. EST / 11:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS2 (FOX Sports 2) will carry coverage of Round 15 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on Round 6 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, and Round 5 of GNCC.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 15 | Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-eccles Stadium
Saturday, April 22

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - FS2 - Live

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 2:50 p.m. EST / 11:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

FIM motocross world championship

TV Schedule

Round 6 | mxgp of Europe | Valkenswaard
Sunday, April 23

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 6 | mxgp of Europe | Valkenswaard
Saturday, April 22 | Sunday, April 23

Saturday

EMX 125 | Race 1- 9:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

amsoil grand national cross country championship

Online Schedule

Round 5 | Camp Coker Bullet | Society Hill, SC
Saturday, April 22 | Sunday, April 23

Saturday

Camp Coker Bullet Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Camp Coker Bullet Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

2017 Standings

Monster Energy Supercross

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO294
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN294
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France252
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA211
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM208
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR160
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH142
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC129
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador124
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA106
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 201
2nd Antonio Cairoli 183
3rd Clement Desalle 151
4th Evengy Bobryshev 145
5th Gautier Paulin 145

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 192
2nd Jeremy Seewer 183
3rd Julien Lieber 175
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 158
5th Benoit Paturel 147

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Championship

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 115
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 93
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 75
4th Ricky Russell 57
5th Trevor Bollinger 50

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 120
2nd Craig Delong 86
3rd Michael Witkowski 79
4th Layne Michael 74
5th Jesse Groemm 67

