Dungey, Tomac, and Musquin Address the Media in Salt Lake City

After the Seattle Supercross, many were dissapointed that Ryan Dungey wasn't at the press conference after the race. Considering his hard charge through the pack and the tight points battle, it was strange not to hear from the defending champion.

Luckily for us, Feld rounded up Dungey, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin to take some of the media's questions today before they face off against each other tomorrow night in Salt Lake City.