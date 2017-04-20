The Word On...

In association with MotoAmerica, Lanesplitter sent staff writer Alanis King to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, not to write a preview for the opening round, but to actually ride on the back of Chris Ulrich’s Suzuki GSX-R1000, which has a 1000cc motor with 205 horsepower and reaches speeds of 196 mph in a racing draft. With someone on the back, Ulrich can reach speeds of up to 170 mph. How fast did they go? “I’m not sure how fast we went, because I was too busy contemplating my life choices and trying to make peace with all of my unfinished earthly business—I didn’t want to come back and haunt you all—but I do know that my butt came off of the seat every single time we took a corner,” wrote King. I think (maybe), I’d be down for this. Check out the video below, and read more about it on Lanesplitter .

Run in conjunction with the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas MotoGP round, MotoAmerica opens their 2017 season this weekend. The KRAVE Group, which took over American road racing from the Daytona Motorsports Group beginning with the 2015 season, still faces a tough mountain to climb in reviving interest in road racing here in the U.S. The 2017 season will see more rule tweaks, this time in hopes to align more with the WorldSBK model. There is also hope that after two years of domination by Yamaha, who won 28 of 36 Superbike races since 2015, 2017 will offer a more even playing field. Lance Oliver broke down what to look for in MotoAmerica in 2017 on Revzilla.

Certainly sooner than most would have predicted, MotoAmerica has made that move in just its third season, changing the rules to match WSBK. They’ve also tweaked the rules for the Superstock 1000 bikes, which carry on their own race on the track at the same time with the full-fledged Superbikes. By allowing a few more modifications to the Superstock bikes, the goal is to allow them to be faster for more laps. In many cases last year, Superstock bikes were able to harass the Superbikes in the early laps, but as the tires began to wear, the Superstock bikes lost touch. Switching to World Superbike rules is a mixed blessing for the teams. It increases their work load, as they have to learn new electronics packages, but it also opens up new possibilities for gaining an advantage. Odds are good that we’ll see faster lap times this year.

In an announcement earlier this week, MX Sports Pro Racing (sister company to this site, as you probably already know by now) and FMF revealed plans to host a 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown. (Side note: Vital may or may not have imploded within minutes of the announcement.) Here is how the format is expected to work:

The format for each of the three races in the Triple Crown will feature one practice and one moto, which will take place before the first 450 and 250 Class motos. The competitors that will make up each 125 Dream Race field will consist of past champions, former pros, factory-level amateur competitors, and potentially even industry icons and celebrities.

If you remember, the inaugural race (as part of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross) was run last year at Washougal with our own David Pingree taking a hard fought third. We expect Ping to lineup at some of the rounds this year as well, as long as his daughter doesn’t have a soccer game.