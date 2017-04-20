Thad Duvall Looks to Stop Kailub Russell's Dominance at Camp Coker | by: Press Release

MORGANTOWN, WV - FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell recently secured his third win of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, extending his points lead over SRT/KTM's Steward Baylor. Round Five will take place this weekend, April 22 and 23, at the scenic Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. With an unpredictable weather forecast, it's tough to say how the race day will unfold at the CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. One thing is for certain, Russell has his focus set on earning his fifth-straight National Championship. Russell isn't the only one vowing for the title though, Steward Baylor follows by 22-points and while that may seem like a large gap, Baylor has maintained his consistency and has yet to finish off the podium.

Steward Baylor heads into his home state race looking to top the charts once again.

Ken Hill

After a rough opening round, Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall quickly rebounded his season and has challenged Russell for the win at the past three races. Duvall shows the most promise in ending Russell's winning streak, and has been quoted on the podium his disappointment with second. Duvall will be charging to improve his race results at this Sunday's event. N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha's Ricky Russell and JCR Honda's Trevor Bollinger have made a mark on the XC1 Pro division this season as they continue to finish up front. R Russell and Bollinger have been within an arm's length away from the podium on several occasions, making for a cutthroat battle for the top positions in the overall standings.

Jordan Ashburn has yet to make an appearance on the podium this year, but his recent results show he will soon be a contender.

Ken Hill

FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Russell Bobbitt and Beta USA's Jordan Ashburn follow Bollinger where they are ranked seventh and eighth in the points championship. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/KR4 Husqvarna's Grant Baylor rounds out the top 10 as the GNCC series travels to South Carolina. N-Fab AmPro Yamaha's Josh Toth is young, but that hasn't stopped him from pushing his Yamaha 250 FX through the XC1 Open Pro ranks on adjusted time where he is ranked fourth overall, in addition to his four-race winning streak in the XC2 250 Pro division. Toth tops Coastal Racing/Husqvarna's Craig Delong and RPM/KTM's Mike Witkowski in the series standings, but the duo show no signs of surpassing to the Connecticut native just yet.

After two solid XC2 250 Pro podium finishes, Mike Witkowski has his eyes on stealing the top spot away from Josh Toth.

Ken Hill

Sunday's race schedule is as follows: Youth bike racing begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by amateurs and women at 10:00 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs take to the track at 1:00 p.m. Adult (12+) gate admission is $20 for the full weekend and $10 for kids (6-11), with kids five and under free. Gate admission includes pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. All local racers are invited to compete in the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is $50, and riders sign up at the track. To learn more about GNCC Racing please visit the GNCC101 webpage.

Thad Duvall continues to be a front runner as the season nears the halfway mark. After running with Kailub Russell at the past few rounds, Duvall knows he has the speed and ability to take the overall win at the CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Ken Hill

Local racers expected to compete this Sunday will be Nolan Osteen (Super Mini Jr. 12-13), Chris Venditti (XC2 250 Pro), Jack Wellborn (85 7-11), brothers Raymie (Super Mini Sr. 14-15) and Andrew Segars (65 10-11), Drew Hoffman (65 7-9), Jason Wallace (Senior C 40+), Jacob Lessard (65 7-9), Scott Johnson (Super Senior A 45+), John Thompson (250 C Jr. 25+), Kevin Brown (Super Senior B 45+), Shakeem Johnson (250 C College 18-24), Charles Post (Elite Masters 65+), J.C. Mabes (Senior C 40+), DJ Conlon (Vet C 30+), Mark Newbauer (Masters C 50+), Kennie Webb (Vet C 30+), Kyle Mclester (Open B), Hector Snethen (Senior B 40+), Dalton Seals (200 A) and Brewer Cawley (250 A). Tune in to RacerTV.com on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST to catch live streaming of the Pro Bike race. For more information on GNCC LIVE coverage, visit www.racertv.com. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Kailub Russell took the inaugural win last year and heads into round five with a 22-point lead.

Ken Hill