Redemption Racing Signs Two Americans to Compete in Canadian Motocross

Redemption Racing announced the signing of two Americans today to contest the 2017 CMRC Canadian Motocross Championship.

For a third straight season, Cade Clason will spend his summer in Canada, racing the MX1 Class for the team. Behind a mostly privateer effort, Clason is currently 29th in 450SX points, and has made five main events through 15 rounds.

Josh Osby, who trains with Clason at Club MX in South Carolina, has signed with the team to compete in the MX2 Class on a KTM 250 SX-F. Osby spent an injury riddled rookie Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with the now-defunt Motorcycle-Superstore Suzuki team in 2016. He is currently competing in Amosil Arenacross where he is 10th in points.

Eric Jeffery will also race for the team in the MX1 Class.

The opening round of the championship takes place on June 4 at Whispering Pines Raceway​ in Kamloops, British Columbia​.