Injury Report: Salt Lake City

450SX
Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder
Comment: Aeck was landed on in Arlington and fractured two vertebrae, some broken ribs, and hurt his shoulder. Road 2 Recovery has set up a fund for Aeck here.
Jimmy Albertson – Various
Comment: After incurring multiple injuries in Daytona, including a fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture, Albertson recently had surgery to have his T2 through T8 vertebrae fused. If you wish to make a donation to Albertson via Road 2 Recovery, go here.
Zip me up and send me out Doc! I want to say thank you to everyone at the Marina Del Rey Hospital for their patience and kindness this past week! We are so glad to be going home, walking, and in one piece! I'm going to do a little write up tomorrow that will give some more details... Let's just say, @hoomanmelamedmd did an amazing job?? #T2 through #T8 #fused
Mike Alessi – Collarbone
Comment: Alessi broke his collarbone before St. Louis on press day. He’s out for the supercross season.
Trey Canard - Virus
Comment: Canard will miss the rest of supercross with a virus. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Cody Gilmore – Concussion/Back
Comment: A big crash on the start of the 450SX LCQ in St. Louis resulted a concussion, a fractured C3, C7, and T1 vertebrae for Gilmore. He’s out for the season.
Josh Grant – Head
Comment: Grant went down in practice in Seattle and was forced to sit the night show out after he “rang [his] bell a little.” He’s since been cleared and will race in Salt Lake City.
Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist
Comment: After getting injured early in the season Peick expects to be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He’s been supplementing his rehab by wrestling snakes.
Dustin Pipes – Collarbone
Comment: Pipes should be ready to go for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Detroit.
Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm
Comment: Roczen is out for the foreseeable future after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). He underwent another surgery this week on his elbow. Christian Craig will fill-in for him, starting at Hangtown.
Cole Seely – Leg
Comment: Seely has been dealing with a torn adductor muscle (located in the thigh) and tore it again when he dabbed his foot in practice in Seattle. He’s out for Salt Lake City. He posted this update to his Instagram today.
“I've always been one to take the recommended time off for an injury, 1 so my body is in working order after motocross, 2 to set a good example. Unfortunately I'm not racing this weekend but I will be in SLC with my team! I've started cycling with @jeffward3x this week and it's feeling a lot better just not race ready yet. See you guys in Utah”
250SX
Chris Alldredge – Various
After crashing in qualifying and getting hit by Shane McElrath, Alldredge described his injuries in the following Instagram post: “Staying in Harbor View Hospital for a few days. Partially Collapsed Lung, small bit of Air in my Chest, Grade 1 Lacerated Liver and Adrenal Gland which are still bleeding a very small amount. Fractured 10th Rib, Fractured Pelvis, and Fractured L1, L2, L3, and L4 in my Lower Lumbar. Thanks for all the get well wishes, and be sure to send lots to @noahmcconahy59 as well." He’s out for the season.
Matt Bisceglia – Foot/Leg
Comment: Bisceglia is out for supercross after breaking his leg at Glen Helen.
Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus
Comment: Bloss’ supercross season ended when he dislocated his shoulder and fractured his humerus bone in Minneapolis. He’s expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Tyler Bowers – Femur
Comment: Bowers fractured his femur in Glendale. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend.
Austin Forkner – Hip
Comment: Forkner missed Seattle after crashing the week prior and experiencing soreness in his hip. He’s in for this weekend.
Nick Gaines – Collarbone
Comment: Gaines broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He’ll be back in East Rutherford.
RJ Hampshire – Tib/Fib
Comment: Hampshire won’t race again until the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his tib/fib in Toronto.
Logan Karnow – Back
Comment: Karnow crashed during qualifying in Detroit and fractured his T1-T3. He had surgery and is out indefinitely.
Chase Marquier – Shoulder
Comment: Marquier went down in Seattle and broke his scapula and dislocated his shoulder. He had his scapula surgically plated and will miss the rest of the season.
Alex Martin – Back
Comment: Martin crashed hard in practice in Detroit after getting hit by Christian Craig. He’s been rehabbing by wrapping what appears to be birthday-party balloon-animals around his leg. There is no official timetable on his return yet.
Jeremy Martin – Soreness
Comment: Martin missed Seattle after crashing hard while practicing for the Nationals. He’d hoped to be ready for Salt Lake City but he’s not quite ready yet. The earliest he’ll make it back is Las Vegas.
Cameron McAdoo - Hand
Comment: McAdoo will return to racing in East Rutherford after cutting his hand before Daytona.
Noah McCononahy – Back
Comment: McConahy was involved in the same crash as Chase Marquier was in Seattle and broke his L5 vertebrae. He’s out for the season.
Colt Nichols – Knee/Tibia
Comment: Nichols tore his MCL and suffered a fracture to the tibia while practicing. He’s out for the rest of the season.
Phil Nicoletti – Ankle/Heel/Fibula
Comment: There’s a chance Nicoletti will be back for a few Nationals at the end of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after dislocating his ankle, shattering his heel, and fracturing his lower fibula on press day in Arlington.
Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot
Comment: Reis is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.
Chase Sexton – Femur
Comment: Sexton broke his femur during practice in Atlanta and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.
Bradley Taft – Concussion
Comment: Taft hopes to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after suffering a concussion before A2.