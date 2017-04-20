Injury Report: Salt Lake City

450SX Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder Comment: Aeck was landed on in Arlington and fractured two vertebrae, some broken ribs, and hurt his shoulder. Road 2 Recovery has set up a fund for Aeck here. Jimmy Albertson – Various Comment: After incurring multiple injuries in Daytona, including a fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture, Albertson recently had surgery to have his T2 through T8 vertebrae fused. If you wish to make a donation to Albertson via Road 2 Recovery, go here.

Mike Alessi – Collarbone Comment: Alessi broke his collarbone before St. Louis on press day. He’s out for the supercross season. Trey Canard - Virus Comment: Canard will miss the rest of supercross with a virus. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Cody Gilmore – Concussion/Back Comment: A big crash on the start of the 450SX LCQ in St. Louis resulted a concussion, a fractured C3, C7, and T1 vertebrae for Gilmore. He’s out for the season. Josh Grant – Head Comment: Grant went down in practice in Seattle and was forced to sit the night show out after he “rang [his] bell a little.” He’s since been cleared and will race in Salt Lake City. Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist Comment: After getting injured early in the season Peick expects to be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He’s been supplementing his rehab by wrestling snakes.

Hunting snakes on a mid day ride with @jonhornbeck @dereka15 @spndxstampede. A post shared by Weston Peick (@westonpeick) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Dustin Pipes – Collarbone Comment: Pipes should be ready to go for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Detroit. Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm Comment: Roczen is out for the foreseeable future after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). He underwent another surgery this week on his elbow. Christian Craig will fill-in for him, starting at Hangtown. Cole Seely – Leg Comment: Seely has been dealing with a torn adductor muscle (located in the thigh) and tore it again when he dabbed his foot in practice in Seattle. He’s out for Salt Lake City. He posted this update to his Instagram today. “I've always been one to take the recommended time off for an injury, 1 so my body is in working order after motocross, 2 to set a good example. Unfortunately I'm not racing this weekend but I will be in SLC with my team! I've started cycling with @jeffward3x this week and it's feeling a lot better just not race ready yet. See you guys in Utah” 250SX Chris Alldredge – Various After crashing in qualifying and getting hit by Shane McElrath, Alldredge described his injuries in the following Instagram post: “Staying in Harbor View Hospital for a few days. Partially Collapsed Lung, small bit of Air in my Chest, Grade 1 Lacerated Liver and Adrenal Gland which are still bleeding a very small amount. Fractured 10th Rib, Fractured Pelvis, and Fractured L1, L2, L3, and L4 in my Lower Lumbar. Thanks for all the get well wishes, and be sure to send lots to @noahmcconahy59 as well." He’s out for the season.

A post shared by Chris Alldredge (@chrisalldredge58) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Matt Bisceglia – Foot/Leg Comment: Bisceglia is out for supercross after breaking his leg at Glen Helen. Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus Comment: Bloss’ supercross season ended when he dislocated his shoulder and fractured his humerus bone in Minneapolis. He’s expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Tyler Bowers – Femur Comment: Bowers fractured his femur in Glendale. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend. Austin Forkner – Hip Comment: Forkner missed Seattle after crashing the week prior and experiencing soreness in his hip. He’s in for this weekend. Nick Gaines – Collarbone Comment: Gaines broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He’ll be back in East Rutherford. RJ Hampshire – Tib/Fib Comment: Hampshire won’t race again until the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his tib/fib in Toronto. Logan Karnow – Back Comment: Karnow crashed during qualifying in Detroit and fractured his T1-T3. He had surgery and is out indefinitely. Chase Marquier – Shoulder Comment: Marquier went down in Seattle and broke his scapula and dislocated his shoulder. He had his scapula surgically plated and will miss the rest of the season. Alex Martin – Back Comment: Martin crashed hard in practice in Detroit after getting hit by Christian Craig. He’s been rehabbing by wrapping what appears to be birthday-party balloon-animals around his leg. There is no official timetable on his return yet.

Lots of therapy this week to get the body back to %100. Can't thank @mx_therapist and my guy @drnickcrabill enough for the help lately! #couchgains A post shared by Alex Martin (@alexmartin_26) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT