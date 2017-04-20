Cole Seely Out For Second Straight Race

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely will miss a second consecutive race as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Seely announced on his Instagram page today that he will miss Round 15 of Monster Energy Supercross this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Seely missed Seattle after aggravating a torn adductor muscle in his groin. The following week, Seely underwent an MRI where it was determined that he sustained a sprain and partial tear of his adductor muscle.

Per his Instagram, Seely starting cycling this week, but did not elude to when he may return.

"I've always been one to take the recommended time off for an injury, 1 so my body is in working order after motocross, 2 to set a good example. Unfortunately I'm not racing this weekend but I will be in SLC with my team! I've started cycling with @jeffward3x this week and it's feeling a lot better just not race ready yet. See you guys in Utah."

With Seely and Ken Roczen both sidelined with injury, Honda has tabbed Christian Craig to fill-in this weekend. Craig will return to the 250SX East Region with GEICO Honda next weekend in East Rutherford.