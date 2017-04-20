Austin Forkner to Return for Salt Lake City

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will be at full strength this weekend when Monster Energy Supercross returns from a week break in Salt Lake City. The team announced yesterday that rookie Austin Forkner will be back in action on Saturday.

Forkner, who secured two podiums in the last three rounds prior to the seven-week 250SX West Region break, missed the last round in Seattle after crashing during a practice session and injuring his right hip. Due to soreness in his hip, he decided to sit out the last round.

“I was so bummed to have waited all break and then right before Seattle had a little get off that kept me off the bike,” said Forkner in a team statement. “I’m really happy to be back and would love to be on the podium this weekend.”

The 2016 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 rookie of the year is currently sixth in 250SX West Region points after seven rounds.