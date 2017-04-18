RIP Jaisaac Sloan

Racer X is saddened to report the passing of racer Jaisaac Sloan. According to Tucson.com, deputies responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of West Amber Terrace in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday and found Sloan and another person with gunshot wounds. Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 21.

Sloan, a native of Arizona, raced the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship from 2008 through 2013. His best overall finish was a sixth in 450 A in 2013. Sloan began racing around the age of six and said he looked up to Ryan Villopoto as a young racer.

According to Tucsonnewsnow.com, “deputies learned the victims were in a camper trailer with other people when the shooting took place. The suspect pulled a gun from a backpack and began to fire.” The suspected shooter was injured as well and checked himself into a local hospital, according to the PCSD release.

We will have more information as this story continues to develop.