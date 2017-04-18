Online Poll

Yesterday afternoon, Honda HRC announced that current 250 rider Christian Craig will race the 450 class this weekend at Round 15 of Monster Energy Supercross in Salt Lake City. The team, already without Ken Roczen, still isn’t sure of Cole Seely’s status for this weekend after he missed Seattle with a groin injury.

Craig, who is filling in for Roczen for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer, has never raced a points paying Monster Energy Supercross event in the 450 class and will have limited time on the bike prior to the weekend.

Which leads us to this week’s poll question: What are your expectations for Craig this weekend? Vote below.