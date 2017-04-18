Jordon Smith, Tickle, Wheels on DMXS Radio Tonight

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith is coming off back-to-back wins going into the 250SX East Region break. He’s only six points back in the championship battle that appears to be coming down to the finale in Vegas. We’ll get his thoughts on the year and find out what the Easter Bunny brought him.

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Broc “ChewBrocca” Tickle is putting together another solid year, including a podium in Toronto. Broc is good people and we always enjoy catching up with one of the hairiest riders in the pits, or really anywhere.

Jason “Wheels” Todd is the Social Media Coordinator for Racer X and MX Sports and a good friend of DMXS. We look forward to finally catching up on the show tonight and officially announcing our love for this dude.

