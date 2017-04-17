Wake-Up Call

by:

FIM World Motocross Championship

Round 5 – MXGP of Trentino – Pietramurata

MXGP Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Tony Cairoli KTM
2nd Tim Gajser Honda
3rd Arnaud Tonus Yamaha
4th Evgeny Bobryshev Honda
5th Gautier Paulin Husqvarna
6th Clement Desalle Kawasaki
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek Yamaha
8th Jeffrey Herlings KTM
9th Max Nagl Husqvarna
10th Arminas Jasikonis Suzuki
11th Shaun Simpson Yamaha
12th Jose Butron KTM
13th Romain Febvre Yamaha
14th Glenn Coldenhoff KTM
15th Kevin Strijbos Suzuki
16th Alessandro Lupino Honda
17th Tanel Leok Husqvarna
18th Maxime Desprey Kawasaki
19th Damon Graulus Honda
20th Rui Goncalves Husqvarna

MX2 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Jorge Prado KTM
2nd Pauls Jonass KTM
3rd Julien Lieber KTM
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen Husqvarna
5th Thomas Covington Husqvarna
6th Jeremy Seewer Suzuki
7th Vsevolod Brylyakov Kawasaki
8th Brent Van doninck Yamaha
9th Brian Bogers KTM
10th Conrad Mewse Husqvarna
11th Michele Cervellin Honda
12th Anton Gole Husqvarna
13th Calvin Vlaanderen KTM
14th Samuele Bernardini TM
15th Brian Hsu Husqvarna
16th Hunter Lawrence Suzuki
17th Ben Watson KTM
18th Ivo Monticelli KTM
19th Benoit Paturel Yamaha
20th Darian Sanayei Kawasaki

WMX Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Kiara Fontanesi Yamaha
2nd Courtney Duncan Yamaha
3rd Liva Lancelot Kawasaki
4th Nancy Van De Ven Yamaha
5th Larissa Papenmeier Suzuki
6th Amandine Verstappen KTM
7th Stephanie Laier KTM
8th Virginie Germond Yamaha
9th Joanna Miller KTM
10th Francesca Nocera Suzuki

EMX 250 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Simone Furlotti Yamaha
2nd Morgan Lesiardo KTM
3rd Miro Sihvonen KTM
4th Karlis Sabulis Yamaha
5th Nick Kouwenber Yamaha
6th Alberto Forato Honda
7th Ruben Fernandez Kawasaki
8th Filippo Zonta Honda
9th Ken Bengtson Yamaha
10th Jere Haavisto KTM

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 201
2nd Antonio Cairoli 183
3rd Clement Desalle 151
4th Evengy Bobryshev 145
5th Gautier Paulin 145
6th Jeremy Van Horebeek 144
7th Romain Febvre 106
8th Arnaud Tonus 101
9th Max Nagl 95
10th Kevin Strijbos 90
11th Shaun Simpson 88
12th Jeffrey Herlings 84
13th Glenn Coldenhoff 77
14th Max Anstie 69
15th Arminas Jasikonis 56
16th Jose Butron 49
17th Rui Goncalves 42
18th Tanel Leok 37
19th Jordi Tixier 36
20th Alessandro Lupino 24

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Pauls Jonass 192
2nd Jeremy Seewer 183
3rd Julien Lieber 175
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 158
5th Benoit Paturel 147
6th Brent Van doninck 123
7th Jorge Prado 117
8th Thomas Covington 113
9th Vsevolod Brylyakov 110
10th Michele Cervellin 99
11th Samuele Berandini 93
12th Brian Bogers 76
13th Darian Sanayei  74
14th Adam Sterry 72
15th Calvin Vlaanderen 70
16th Hunter Lawrence 61
17th Ben Watson 49
18th Iker Larranago Olano 43
19th Davy Pootjes 42
20th Anton Gole 38

WMX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 83
2nd Kiara Fontanesi 77
3rd Liva Lancelot 67
4th Nancy Van De Ven 63
5th Larissa Papenmeier 63
6th Nicky van Wordragen 59
7th Amandine Verstappen 56
8th Shana van der Vlist 50
9th Francesca Nocera 41
10th Virginie Germond 40

EMX 250 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Simone Furlotti 45
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 41
3rd Miro Sihvonen 40
4th Karlis Sabulis 38
5th Nick Kouwenber 23
6th Alberto Forato 20
7th Ruben Fernandez 18
8th Filippo Zonta 18
9th Ken Bengtson 16
10th Jere Haavisto 15

Other 2017 Championship Standings

Monster Energy Supercross

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO294
2Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN294
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France252
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA211
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM208
6Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA177
7Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA176
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI158
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom147
10Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia143
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA125
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA112
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC99
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID89
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL80
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO74
17Justin Bogle Cushing, OK74
18Justin Barcia Monroe, NY65
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
20Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR160
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH142
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC129
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador124
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA106
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO90
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia82
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL73
9Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ64
10Jeremy Martin Millville, MN55
11Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
12Justin Starling Deland, FL51
13Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO45
14Hayden Mellross Australia40
15Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA39
16Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
17Tyler Bowers Danville, KY33
18Killian Auberson Switzerland30
19Ryan Surratt Corona, CA30
20Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK28
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA146
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC140
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA134
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France104
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA81
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ70
8Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela69
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI66
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX62
11Alex Martin Millville, MN60
12Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN53
13Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
14Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN48
15Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA46
16Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden37
17Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
18R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
19Dakota Alix Jay, VT32
20Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA26
Full Standings

AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 115
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 93
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 75
4th Ricky Russell 57
5th Trevor Bollinger 50
6th Russell Bobbitt 43
7th Jordan Ashburn 41
8th Grant Baylor 39
9th Christopher Bach 38
10th Josh Strang 30

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 120
2nd Craig Delong 86
3rd Michael Witkowski 79
4th Layne Michael 74
5th Jesse Groemm 67
6th Austin Lee 59
7th Zack Hayes 53
8th Benjamin Kelley 48
9th Trevor Barrett 36
10th Jesper Borjessen 35

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 120
2nd Jason Thomas 96
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 70
4th Hunter Neuwirth 70
5th Paul Whibley 67
6th Jaryn Williams 51
7th Dustin Gibson 43
8th Joshua Adkins 43
9th Nate Smith 29
10th Devan Welch 27

WXC Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Tayla Jones 80
2nd Becca Sheets 74
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 72
4th Rachel Gutish 66
5th Kendall LaFollette 48
6th Shelby Rolen 42
7th Brooke Cosner 33
8th Rachael Archer 30
9th Allie Spurgeon 30
10th Felicia Robichaud 35

XC1 ATV Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 120
2nd Brycen Neal 85
3rd Adam McGill 78
4th Chris Borich 73
5th Jarrod McClure 68
6th Landon Wolfe 58
7th Martin Christofferson 40
8th Johnny Gallagher 36
9th Tucker Wyatt 27
10th Joshua Merritt 25

XC2 ATV Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 115
2nd Hunter Hart 93
3rd Matthew Lindle 86
4th Greg Covert 78
5th Austin Abney 59
6th Brandon Icard 54
7th Levi Coen 48
8th Cameron Bruce 44
9th Sam Hough 44
10th Kenny Shick 42

Amsoil Arenacross

250AX Race to the Championship 

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 135
2nd Chris Blose 127
3rd Jace Owen 126
4th Daniel Herrlein 101
5th Gared Steinke 96
6th Travis Sewell 76
7th Cody VanBuskirk 74
8th Matt Goerke 48
9th Ben Lamay 40
10th Josh Osby 37

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

AX Lites West Region 

Standing Rider Points
1st Hunter Sayles 100
2nd Ryan Breece 98
3rd Jared Lesher 95
4th Hunter Hilton 51
5th Jeramy Taylor 36
6th Parker Fleming 36
7th Austin Walton 34
8th Connor Pearson 32
9th Robbie Wageman 32
10th Kinser Endicott 26

Australian MX Nationals

MX1 450 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 73
2nd Kade Mosig 64
3rd Krik Gibbs 58
4th Luke Styke 54
5th Luke Clout 51
6th Todd Waters 51
7th Kyle Peters 47
8th Nathan Crawford 46
9th Dylan Long 45
10th Aleksandr Tonkov 40

MX2 250 Pro 

Standing Rider Points
1st Wilson Todd 67
2nd Egan Mastin 57
3rd Mitchell Evans 56
4th Jackson Richardson 56
5th Jayden Rykers 55
6th Kyle Webster 53
7th Hamish Harwood 52
8th Richie Evans 46
9th Dylan Wills 45
10th Aaron Tanti 44

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

Overall Finish Rider Points
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

MX Masters of Germany

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jens Getteman 45
2nd Dennis Ullrich 44
3rd Nikolaj Larsen 34
4th Brian Hsu 33
5th Henry Jacobi 30
6th Grobben Cedric 28
7th Jeremy Delince 25
8th Jarmoir Romancik 21
9th Bence Szvoboda 18
10th Luca Nijenhuis 18

British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 95
2nd Graeme Irwin 82
3rd Steven Lenoir 76
4th Brad Anderson 63
5th Gert Krestinov 62
6th Kristian Whatley 58
7th Ashley Wilde 54
8th Elliott Banks-Browne 46
9th Harri Kullas 46
10th Jamie Law 43

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 94
2nd Hari Kullas 85
3rd Martin Barr 67
4th Mel Pocock 67
5th Brad Todd 64
6th Lewis Tombs 55
7th Todd Kellett 48
8th Jordan Divall 45
9th Josh Gilbert 44
10th Luke Norris 39

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeffrey Herlings 86
2nd Gautier Paulin 84
3rd Max Anstie 59
4th Yentel Martens 58
5th Filip Bengtsson 58
6th Shaun Simpson 52
7th Max Nagl 47
8th Jeffrey Dewulf 41
9th Sven van der Mierden 34
10th Micha-Boy de Waal 32

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Brian Bogers 89
2nd Thomas Kjer Olson 85
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 84
4th Freek van der Vlist 51
5th Jago Geerts 48
6th Jed  Beaton 45
7th Jeremy Seewer 43
8th David Herbreteau 42
9th Lars van Berkel 37
10th Thomas Covington 36

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2