Wake-Up Call

FIM World Motocross Championship
Round 5 – MXGP of Trentino – Pietramurata
MXGP Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Tony Cairoli
|KTM
|2nd
|Tim Gajser
|Honda
|3rd
|Arnaud Tonus
|Yamaha
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Honda
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Clement Desalle
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|9th
|Max Nagl
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Suzuki
|11th
|Shaun Simpson
|Yamaha
|12th
|Jose Butron
|KTM
|13th
|Romain Febvre
|Yamaha
|14th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|15th
|Kevin Strijbos
|Suzuki
|16th
|Alessandro Lupino
|Honda
|17th
|Tanel Leok
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Maxime Desprey
|Kawasaki
|19th
|Damon Graulus
|Honda
|20th
|Rui Goncalves
|Husqvarna
MX2 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|KTM
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|KTM
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|KTM
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Jeremy Seewer
|Suzuki
|7th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Brent Van doninck
|Yamaha
|9th
|Brian Bogers
|KTM
|10th
|Conrad Mewse
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Michele Cervellin
|Honda
|12th
|Anton Gole
|Husqvarna
|13th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|KTM
|14th
|Samuele Bernardini
|TM
|15th
|Brian Hsu
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|Suzuki
|17th
|Ben Watson
|KTM
|18th
|Ivo Monticelli
|KTM
|19th
|Benoit Paturel
|Yamaha
|20th
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki
WMX Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Courtney Duncan
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Liva Lancelot
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Yamaha
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Suzuki
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|KTM
|7th
|Stephanie Laier
|KTM
|8th
|Virginie Germond
|Yamaha
|9th
|Joanna Miller
|KTM
|10th
|Francesca Nocera
|Suzuki
EMX 250 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Simone Furlotti
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|KTM
|3rd
|Miro Sihvonen
|KTM
|4th
|Karlis Sabulis
|Yamaha
|5th
|Nick Kouwenber
|Yamaha
|6th
|Alberto Forato
|Honda
|7th
|Ruben Fernandez
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Filippo Zonta
|Honda
|9th
|Ken Bengtson
|Yamaha
|10th
|Jere Haavisto
|KTM
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|201
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|183
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|151
|4th
|Evengy Bobryshev
|145
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|145
|6th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|144
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|106
|8th
|Arnaud Tonus
|101
|9th
|Max Nagl
|95
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|90
|11th
|Shaun Simpson
|88
|12th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|84
|13th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|77
|14th
|Max Anstie
|69
|15th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|56
|16th
|Jose Butron
|49
|17th
|Rui Goncalves
|42
|18th
|Tanel Leok
|37
|19th
|Jordi Tixier
|36
|20th
|Alessandro Lupino
|24
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|192
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|183
|3rd
|Julien Lieber
|175
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|158
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|147
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|123
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|117
|8th
|Thomas Covington
|113
|9th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|110
|10th
|Michele Cervellin
|99
|11th
|Samuele Berandini
|93
|12th
|Brian Bogers
|76
|13th
|Darian Sanayei
|74
|14th
|Adam Sterry
|72
|15th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|70
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|61
|17th
|Ben Watson
|49
|18th
|Iker Larranago Olano
|43
|19th
|Davy Pootjes
|42
|20th
|Anton Gole
|38
WMX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|83
|2nd
|Kiara Fontanesi
|77
|3rd
|Liva Lancelot
|67
|4th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|63
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|63
|6th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|59
|7th
|Amandine Verstappen
|56
|8th
|Shana van der Vlist
|50
|9th
|Francesca Nocera
|41
|10th
|Virginie Germond
|40
EMX 250 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Simone Furlotti
|45
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|41
|3rd
|Miro Sihvonen
|40
|4th
|Karlis Sabulis
|38
|5th
|Nick Kouwenber
|23
|6th
|Alberto Forato
|20
|7th
|Ruben Fernandez
|18
|8th
|Filippo Zonta
|18
|9th
|Ken Bengtson
|16
|10th
|Jere Haavisto
|15
Other 2017 Championship Standings
Monster Energy Supercross
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|294
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|294
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|252
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|211
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|208
|6
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|177
|7
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|176
|8
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|158
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|147
|10
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|143
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|125
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|112
|13
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|99
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|89
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|80
|16
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|74
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|74
|18
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|65
|19
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|20
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|160
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|142
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|129
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|124
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|106
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|90
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|82
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|73
|9
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|64
|10
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|55
|11
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|12
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|51
|13
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|45
|14
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|40
|15
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|39
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|38
|17
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|33
|18
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|30
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|30
|20
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|28
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|146
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|140
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|134
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|104
|6
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|81
|7
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|70
|8
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|69
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|66
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|62
|11
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|60
|12
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|53
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|14
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|48
|15
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|46
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|37
|17
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|18
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|19
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|32
|20
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|26
AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|115
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|93
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|75
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|57
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|50
|6th
|Russell Bobbitt
|43
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|41
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|39
|9th
|Christopher Bach
|38
|10th
|Josh Strang
|30
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|120
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|86
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|79
|4th
|Layne Michael
|74
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|67
|6th
|Austin Lee
|59
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|53
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|48
|9th
|Trevor Barrett
|36
|10th
|Jesper Borjessen
|35
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|120
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|96
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|70
|4th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|70
|5th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|51
|7th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|8th
|Joshua Adkins
|43
|9th
|Nate Smith
|29
|10th
|Devan Welch
|27
WXC Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|80
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|74
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|72
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|66
|5th
|Kendall LaFollette
|48
|6th
|Shelby Rolen
|42
|7th
|Brooke Cosner
|33
|8th
|Rachael Archer
|30
|9th
|Allie Spurgeon
|30
|10th
|Felicia Robichaud
|35
XC1 ATV Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|120
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|85
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|78
|4th
|Chris Borich
|73
|5th
|Jarrod McClure
|68
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|58
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|40
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|36
|9th
|Tucker Wyatt
|27
|10th
|Joshua Merritt
|25
XC2 ATV Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|115
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|93
|3rd
|Matthew Lindle
|86
|4th
|Greg Covert
|78
|5th
|Austin Abney
|59
|6th
|Brandon Icard
|54
|7th
|Levi Coen
|48
|8th
|Cameron Bruce
|44
|9th
|Sam Hough
|44
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|42
Amsoil Arenacross
250AX Race to the Championship
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|135
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|127
|3rd
|Jace Owen
|126
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|101
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|96
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|76
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|74
|8th
|Matt Goerke
|48
|9th
|Ben Lamay
|40
|10th
|Josh Osby
|37
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
AX Lites West Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Hunter Sayles
|100
|2nd
|Ryan Breece
|98
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|95
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|51
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|36
|6th
|Parker Fleming
|36
|7th
|Austin Walton
|34
|8th
|Connor Pearson
|32
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|32
|10th
|Kinser Endicott
|26
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 450 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|73
|2nd
|Kade Mosig
|64
|3rd
|Krik Gibbs
|58
|4th
|Luke Styke
|54
|5th
|Luke Clout
|51
|6th
|Todd Waters
|51
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|47
|8th
|Nathan Crawford
|46
|9th
|Dylan Long
|45
|10th
|Aleksandr Tonkov
|40
MX2 250 Pro
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|67
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|57
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|56
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|56
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|55
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|53
|7th
|Hamish Harwood
|52
|8th
|Richie Evans
|46
|9th
|Dylan Wills
|45
|10th
|Aaron Tanti
|44
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
MX Masters of Germany
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jens Getteman
|45
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|44
|3rd
|Nikolaj Larsen
|34
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|33
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|30
|6th
|Grobben Cedric
|28
|7th
|Jeremy Delince
|25
|8th
|Jarmoir Romancik
|21
|9th
|Bence Szvoboda
|18
|10th
|Luca Nijenhuis
|18
British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|95
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|82
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|76
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|63
|5th
|Gert Krestinov
|62
|6th
|Kristian Whatley
|58
|7th
|Ashley Wilde
|54
|8th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|46
|9th
|Harri Kullas
|46
|10th
|Jamie Law
|43
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|94
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|85
|3rd
|Martin Barr
|67
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|67
|5th
|Brad Todd
|64
|6th
|Lewis Tombs
|55
|7th
|Todd Kellett
|48
|8th
|Jordan Divall
|45
|9th
|Josh Gilbert
|44
|10th
|Luke Norris
|39
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|86
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|84
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|59
|4th
|Yentel Martens
|58
|5th
|Filip Bengtsson
|58
|6th
|Shaun Simpson
|52
|7th
|Max Nagl
|47
|8th
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|41
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|34
|10th
|Micha-Boy de Waal
|32
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|89
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olson
|85
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|84
|4th
|Freek van der Vlist
|51
|5th
|Jago Geerts
|48
|6th
|Jed Beaton
|45
|7th
|Jeremy Seewer
|43
|8th
|David Herbreteau
|42
|9th
|Lars van Berkel
|37
|10th
|Thomas Covington
|36
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2