Cairoli, Prado Victorious at MXGP of Trentino
April 16, 2017 1:10pm | by: Chase Stallo
Eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli outlasted defending world champion Tim Gajser today at Round 5 of the FIM World Motocross Championship at the MXGP of Trentino to claim the overall behind a first moto victory.
Gajer, who won the second moto, still controls the points lead, as he holds a 19-point advantage over Cairoli just five rounds into the championship.
In MX2, Spanish teen Jorge Prado Garcia claimed his first career overall with 2-1 moto scores. Points leader Pauls Jonass took second in front of Julien Lieber. American Thomas Covington finished fifth overall thanks in part to a podium in the second moto.
We’ll have complete coverage from Italy later.
MXGP Overall
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|25-22
|2
|Tim Gajser
|20-25
|3
|Arnaud Tonus
|22-14
|4
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|14-20
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|14-20
|6
|Clement Desalle
|16-16
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|15-13
|8
|Jeffrey Herlings
|7-18
|9
|Max Nagl
|10-12
|10
|Arminas Jasikonis
|9-10
MXGP Points Standings
|1
|Tim Gajser
|201
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|182
|3
|Clement Desalle
|151
|4
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|145
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|145
MX2 Overall
|1
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|22-25
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|25-22
|3
|Julien Lieber
|20-16
|4
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|16-15
|5
|Thomas Covington
|10-20
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|12-18
|7
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|18-11
|8
|Brent Van doninck
|9-12
|9
|Brian Bogers
|2-14
|10
|Conrad Mewse
|11-5
MX2 Points Standings
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|192
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|183
|3
|Julien Lieber
|175
|4
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|158
|5
|Benoit Paturel
|147