Cairoli, Prado Victorious at MXGP of Trentino

Eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli outlasted defending world champion Tim Gajser today at Round 5 of the FIM World Motocross Championship at the MXGP of Trentino to claim the overall behind a first moto victory.

Gajer, who won the second moto, still controls the points lead, as he holds a 19-point advantage over Cairoli just five rounds into the championship.

In MX2, Spanish teen Jorge Prado Garcia claimed his first career overall with 2-1 moto scores. Points leader Pauls Jonass took second in front of Julien Lieber. American Thomas Covington finished fifth overall thanks in part to a podium in the second moto.

MXGP Overall

1 Antonio Cairoli 25-22 2 Tim Gajser 20-25 3 Arnaud Tonus 22-14 4 Evgeny Bobryshev 14-20 5 Gautier Paulin 14-20 6 Clement Desalle 16-16 7 Jeremy Van Horebeek 15-13 8 Jeffrey Herlings 7-18 9 Max Nagl 10-12 10 Arminas Jasikonis 9-10

MXGP Points Standings

1 Tim Gajser 201 2 Antonio Cairoli 182 3 Clement Desalle 151 4 Evgeny Bobryshev 145 5 Gautier Paulin 145

MX2 Overall

1 Jorge Prado Garcia 22-25 2 Pauls Jonass 25-22 3 Julien Lieber 20-16 4 Thomas Kjer Olsen 16-15 5 Thomas Covington 10-20 6 Jeremy Seewer 12-18 7 Vsevolod Brylyakov 18-11 8 Brent Van doninck 9-12 9 Brian Bogers 2-14 10 Conrad Mewse 11-5

MX2 Points Standings

1 Pauls Jonass 192 2 Jeremy Seewer 183 3 Julien Lieber 175 4 Thomas Kjer Olsen 158 5 Benoit Paturel 147

