Racer X Films: Alta Motors Test Ride with Blake Wharton

We recently had the chance to test Alta Motors Redshift MX electric bike and enlisted the help of former 250SX race winner, Blake Wharton. The San Francisco-based company has quietly been working on this electric motocross concept for nine years. Now, the bikes are going into production and the company feels that it’s fully competitive with any modern 250F motocrosser. Former 450SX race winner Josh Hill raced the bike at Red Bull Straight Rhythm and was highly competitive. You can also watch this onboard video with Wharton below.