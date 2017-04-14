How to Watch: MXGP of Trentino

Due to the Easter holiday, Monster Energy Supercross is on hiatus this weekend. The series will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 22.
The FIM World Motocross Championship lands on European soil for the first time in 2017 this weekend with the MXGP of Trentino set to take place in Italy.
You can watch all the action live on MXGP-TV.com. Second motos will air on CBS Sports Network this Sunday.
FIM WOrLd motocross championship
TV Schedule
Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO
Sunday, April 16
MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO
Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15
Saturday
WMX | Race 1- 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
WMX | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
2017 Standings
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|156
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|136
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|119
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|116
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|112
|6th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|111
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|89
|8th
|Kevin Strijbos
|78
|9th
|Max Nagl
|73
|10th
|Shaun Simpson
|70
MX2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|153
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|145
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|139
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|139
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|127
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|102
|7th
|Michele Cervellin
|84
|8th
|Thomas Covington
|83
|9th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|81
|10th
|Samuele Bernardini
|80