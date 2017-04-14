How to Watch: MXGP of Trentino

Due to the Easter holiday, Monster Energy Supercross is on hiatus this weekend. The series will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 22.

The FIM World Motocross Championship lands on European soil for the first time in 2017 this weekend with the MXGP of Trentino set to take place in Italy.

You can watch all the action live on MXGP-TV.com. Second motos will air on CBS Sports Network this Sunday.

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO

Sunday, April 16

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network

MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO

Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15

Saturday



WMX | Race 1- 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

STanding Rider Points 1st Tim Gajser 156 2nd Antonio Cairoli 136 3rd Clement Desalle 119 4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 116 5th Gautier Paulin 112 6th Evgeny Bobryshev 111 7th Romain Febvre 89 8th Kevin Strijbos 78 9th Max Nagl 73 10th Shaun Simpson 70

MX2

Standing Rider Points 1st Jeremy Seewer 153 2nd Pauls Jonass 145 3rd Benoit Paturel 139 4th Julien Lieber 139 5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 127 6th Brent Van doninck 102 7th Michele Cervellin 84 8th Thomas Covington 83 9th Vsevolod Brylyakov 81 10th Samuele Bernardini 80

