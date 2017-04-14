How to Watch: MXGP of Trentino

Due to the Easter holiday, Monster Energy Supercross is on hiatus this weekend. The series will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 22.

The FIM World Motocross Championship lands on European soil for the first time in 2017 this weekend with the MXGP of Trentino set to take place in Italy.

You can watch all the action live on MXGP-TV.com. Second motos will air on CBS Sports Network this Sunday.

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO
Sunday, April 16

MX2 | Race 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network
MXGP | Race 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 5 | mxgp of TRENTINO
Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15

Saturday

WMX | Race 1- 9:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Qualifying - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 1 - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP 

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 156
2nd Antonio Cairoli 136
3rd Clement Desalle 119
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 116
5th Gautier Paulin 112
6th Evgeny Bobryshev 111
7th Romain Febvre 89
8th Kevin Strijbos 78
9th Max Nagl 73
10th Shaun Simpson 70

MX2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeremy Seewer 153
2nd Pauls Jonass 145
3rd Benoit Paturel 139
4th Julien Lieber 139
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 127
6th Brent Van doninck 102
7th Michele Cervellin 84
8th Thomas Covington 83
9th Vsevolod Brylyakov 81
10th Samuele Bernardini 80

