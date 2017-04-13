The Word On...

Nigerian Prince in F1

Vice Sports has an interesting story about a Nigerian prince and his “involvement” in the Formula One team Arrows during the 1999 season. According to Vice, Prince Malik offered Arrows, a struggling team in the paddock, some $125 million investment, which would give “him somewhere between 10 and 30 percent of the team.” To any team in F1, rather less one that was struggling financially, that’s a rather large sum of money that is hard to turn down. But, as you’ll find out, maybe they should have.

The 1999 Arrows was aesthetically striking, with the rear half retaining the previous season's black and white livery and the front painted bright orange in deference to Repsol, who sponsored new signing Pedro de la Rosa. These days it is considered to be something of a cult classic, though this has nothing to do with its on-track performances. This did not seem to concern Malik, who proceeded to hire a pricey PR agency that he set the task of making him "as famous as Eddie Jordan". But while he was undoubtedly an attention seeker, Malik was not planning to simply sit on the pitwall and enjoy the perks of his investment. He claimed that he would raise funds through the creation of the T-Minus brand, which first appeared on the car's sidepods at the San Marino Grand Prix (there had previously been a strange countdown motif in its place). T-Minus planned to make money by launching an energy drink and selling re-branded products such as clothing and motorcycles. The fact that you have never heard of it should be a clue to its eventual success; the veteran F1 journalist Joe Saward later reported that T-Minus 'raised absolutely no money.' (However, it is worth pointing out that the author of this piece still has a can of the energy drink in a box somewhere, unopened, retained for posterity).

Read the entire story here.

Travis Pastrana Returning to NASCAR?

In a Facebook post last night, Travis Pastrana said he’s hoping to return to NASCAR, racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck event in Las Vegas on September 30. The action sports king attempted a run at NASCAR a few years back, including a full season in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series. In 2013, according to USA Today, Pastrana, citing a lack of sponsorship, disappointing results, and the long NASCAR schedule as reasons for the decision, retired from racing. “True, I am better on 2 wheels then 4. True, I am better on dirt then pavement. BUT, I’m not that bad and it bothers me I haven’t been able to do better,” he wrote in part on his Facebook page. Pastrana needs sponsorship for the event, and being the marketing genius he is, he put together this amazing video. Take notes from the king, guys, this is how you get sponsorships.