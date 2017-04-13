Privateer Profile: Dylan Merriam

When packing your bag for a supercross race, a corsage, boom box, and some comfy dancing shoes don’t normally make the list. For Dylan Merriam, though, all those items were a necessity as he and The Professional Journey (formerly The Privateer Journey) team hosted a mini prom experience for a lucky fan at the St. Louis Supercross. Like a lot of kids who go to prom, Dylan was pretty unsure about the whole thing, but as you’ll read below, it all worked out fine. We caught up with the supercross prom king this week to see how the night went, find out who the best dancer under the TPJ tent is, and what the atmosphere is like on Privateer Island. Racer X: So you had a prom date back in St. Louis. Talk to me about how that all came together.

Dylan Merriam: So basically Sean Brennen, the PR guy [for Feld Motor Sports], he had met this girl the week before and she wanted to ask her prom date to prom on the jumbotron. Well, she asked him [Sean] and he said okay, but she ended up telling him that they couldn’t do it because her friend that she was gonna ask couldn’t go to prom. So Sean kind of thought maybe he could take something from that and make it into something bigger. Kind of draw more attention to the sport and show that we do more than just race. So he kind of wanted to give her something, give her a night all about her and just kind of stoke her out. He basically told me that he was going to get her and her whole family press box tickets for the race and she could get dressed up in her whole dress and everything—makeup and all that. She would get to meet a rider and get to wear a dress all day and all that. But he surprised her with that she was going to go down on the track with me and take pictures and do some video footage and stuff like that. We were supposed to do a dance … I wasn’t quite into the dance thing. [Laughs] I was kind of like, “Uhhh, I don’t know about that.” So we just did a little twirl for the camera. I kind of got put in a spot and I knew it would be … it was kind of a win win for everyone.

What was your reaction when Sean asked you to do it?

When he first asked me to do it, honestly I was like, I don’t think I’m gonna do this. It all sounded really kind of weird, but he explained it to me and he said, “Try to think just more about what you’re doing for her rather than yourself.” It honestly ended up making her night. She was so happy. So it felt good to do something nice for someone else. And just so it’s clear to everyone, you did not know this girl at all before this.

No, no. And that’s thing, everyone’s hitting me up on Instagram and all this like, “Who is this girl! Is that your girlfriend? What’s this prom thing?” Blah blah blah, like nobody gets it! We did an interview on it and they released it, but on Supercross Live. So if you didn’t watch Supercross Live … everyone still doesn’t know what’s going on. They should have made it pretty clear about what was going on, but I mean, it’s alright. I don’t really care. It’s all said and done now. What did you think of how it went?

It went good. It was smooth. It was pretty simple. We just had to take some pictures. It helped that the Enticknaps [Adam and Tyler], they jumped in on it too. They’re kind of the life of the party so that helped. It made it a little more fun and easy, stuff like that. It was good. Who would you say is the best dancer under the TPJ [The Professional Journey], Adam, Tyler, or Ted [Parks, team owner]?

Oh, Ted! Ted hands down. Ted’s got the slow jam down, I don’t know if anyone else has got that. But I actually missed the part where Tyler and Adam danced. I didn’t see that because I went to eat.

