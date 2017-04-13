Knee Injury To Sideline Max Anstie

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced today that Max Anstie would miss this weekend’s MXGP of Trentino. The MXGP rookie sustained a left knee injury last weekend in the second moto at the Dutch Masters of Motocross event at Harfsen. Anstie won the first moto over GP regulars Jeffrey Herlings, Gautier Paulin, and more.

According to the team, Anstie is expected to return at the MXGP of Europe in Valkenswaard on April 22 and 23.

“It’s always disappointing when a rider is unable to compete due to injury, but that’s a part of our sport,” said team manager Antti Pyrhonen. “Max has enjoyed a good start to the season, and has been steadily improving his speed and consistency. We’re thankful his injury isn’t a serious one, with a little time to recover he will soon be back to full fitness.”

In his first full season in MXGP, Anstie is currently 11th in championship points.