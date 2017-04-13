FMF Racing Introduces New Stories Page

Rancho Dominguez , CA – FMF Racing introduces Flying Machine Stories—an inside look of the roots of the company and brand and people that share the same passion for roost, metal, and twisting throttles.

We want to understand why you ride. Is it the mental escape? Is it the feeling of flight? Is it capturing the unknown?

For certain it is the sensation you feel at the end of the day. The ride makes us more aware of who we are. The trail transports us to an indescribable state of mental and physical satisfaction.

We need to see beyond the racetrack to feel the fabric binding everyone who rides. We want to share your story. This is the first chapter in a series where we will dig deep, and find our roots.

The journey opens with WLF Enduro. WLF is a hardcore off-road crew who have gained a global following through sharing their backcountry adventures. The story begins here at the Flying Machine Factory. Watch the video, and meet the Wolfpack.

Head over to the site to view the whole story.

To coincide with the launch of the Flying Machine Stories Episode 1 we have released a Limited Edition FMF/WLF Apparel Collection.